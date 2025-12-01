JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have reportedly been engaged to advise on the process.

Apollo Global Management is reportedly assessing strategic options for Invited, including a possible sale or public listing, in a move that could value the golf and membership club operator at over $3 billion including debt.

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have been engaged to advise on the process, according to a Reuters report, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Invited, previously known as ClubCorp, was taken private by Apollo in 2017 in a deal valued at $2.2 billion. The Dallas-based company rebranded in 2022 and now oversees a network of more than 200 U.S. clubs spanning golf and country clubs, city clubs and facilities within college football stadiums, the report said.

