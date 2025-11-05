According to a CNBC report, Daniels noted that the shortage of air traffic controllers is going to affect the holiday season this year.

President of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association Nick Daniels reportedly said on Wednesday that the government shutdown has resulted in an impact that could take the industry “weeks to recover” from.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a CNBC report, Daniels noted that the shortage of air traffic controllers is going to affect the holiday season this year. There have been increased cases of flight delays and group stops due to the shutdown, which is in its 36th day, the longest one ever.

“To somehow fathom we could go into the holiday season still in a government shutdown, I can’t even begin to predict what the impacts will be across this country,” Daniels told CNBC. “Three-hour TSA wait lines will be the least of our worries,” he added.

Delays

According to FlightAware, the total number of delays within, into, or out of the United States stood at 866 as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. ET.

American Airlines experienced 81 delays, while Delta Air Lines had 98 delays, as per FlightAware.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<