Gorilla Tech Defies Market Downturn Buoyed By Positive News: Retail Thinks Stock Still Undervalued After 110% Gain In 2025

Gorilla Tech stock was among the top ten active tickers on Stocktwits early Wednesday as it collected substantial gains over the past five sessions even as President Donald Trump's tariffs weighed on the broader market.

Gorilla Tech stock broke below the $20 mark intraday on Feb. 25 and concluded the session down nearly 13% at $21.54. The stock has risen in each of the subsequent five sessions.

The U.K.-based company provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) solutions focusing on security convergence, network defense, video analytics and big data analytics.

On Monday, Gorilla Tech announced that it has secured a $1.8 billion agreement to lead Thailand's energy digitization and infrastructure transformation initiative. The company said the AI-driven program will reshape the country’s electricity ecosystem, modernizing power distribution over the next 15 years.

Gorilla Tech expects revenue to scale progressively with a major ramp expected from 2026-2027 as full operations begin, given the scale and complexity of the program

“Over the 15-year lifecycle, the initiative is expected to generate multi-billion-dollar cumulative revenue, providing strong, sustained growth for Gorilla,” it added.

Last week, Gorilla Tech said its CEO Jay Chandan was featured in the Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight interview series at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. During the interview, the executive shared insights into the company’s role in building smart cities, enhancing security, and fostering sustainability through AI-powered solutions.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Gorilla Tech stock stayed ‘bullish’ (69/100), with the message volume remaining ‘high.’

A bullish user said it’s not too late to take a position in the stock, even after the recent gains.

Another user said Gorilla Tech stock could extend its strong rally if the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) bounces back.

In premarket trading, Gorilla Tech stock climbed 2.76% to $39.15, taking its year-to-date gains to more than 110%. This has come on top of the 235% jump in 2024

