Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) Google on Wednesday announced a new quantum computing algorithm that, coupled with its Willow chip, can run 13,000 times faster than the world’s fastest supercomputer.

Google published research showing that, for the first time, a quantum computer can run a verifiable algorithm on hardware, which means it can be repeated on another quantum computer. According to Google, this should help in discoveries in medicine and material science.

Alphabet’s Class A and Class C shares were up 1.3% in Wednesday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

What Exactly Does This Mean?

According to Google, the breakthrough announced on Wednesday has built on decades of work and six years of major leaps.

“Imagine you’re trying to find a lost ship at the bottom of the ocean. Sonar technology might give you a blurry shape and tell you, ‘There's a shipwreck down there.’ But what if you could not only find the ship but also read the nameplate on its hull? That's the kind of unprecedented precision we've just achieved with our Willow quantum chip,” Google explained.

Google also stated that the Quantum Echoes algorithm can be helpful in learning the structures of various elements of nature, from molecules to black holes.

