The data center plans come amid accelerating AI-driven demand, as big tech firms are expected to spend about $650 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026.

Google announced a new Michigan data center backed by a 2.7 GW clean energy buildout.

The project follows an “energy-first” approach, with Google funding its own power needs while aiming to improve grid reliability.

Meta committed on Monday to investing up to $27 billion over five years in AI infrastructure through a partnership with Nebius.

Alphabet, Inc.-owned Google’s plan to build a new data center in Michigan, backed by a massive clean energy push, is the latest sign that Big Tech’s AI infrastructure race is accelerating despite rising costs.

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GOOG stock jumped nearly 1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after ending the previous session 2% higher at $309.41.

Google Builds AI Without Raising Power Costs

Google said the project will be supported by 2.7 gigawatts of new energy capacity, including solar, storage, and demand flexibility systems, and will also launch a $10 million Energy Impact Fund to reduce energy costs for local communities.

“This project will enable 2.7 GW of new, clean energy for the state—enhancing grid reliability while protecting local ratepayers. We’re also launching a $10M Energy Impact Fund to support local energy affordability,” Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said on X.

The announcement comes as tech giants continue to ramp up investments in data centers, the backbone of AI systems, even as concerns grow over costs, power demand, and the pace of returns.

Google said the Michigan facility will follow an “energy-first” approach, adding clean power to the grid without increasing costs for existing ratepayers. It will fund its own electricity and infrastructure needs while supporting grid reliability and the shift away from coal. The tech giant is also evaluating a site in Van Buren Township and will work with local communities on sustainability and responsible water use.

AI Boom Drives Data Center Gold Rush

The Michigan project comes amid an unprecedented surge in AI-driven infrastructure spending, as tech giants race to secure the computing power needed for next-generation models.

Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft are expected to collectively spend about $650 billion in 2026 on data centers and related infrastructure, marking one of the largest capital investment cycles in recent history. The scale of spending comes as AI development increasingly depends on vast networks of servers, chips and energy-intensive facilities.

Recent deals highlight how aggressively companies are locking in capacity. Meta on Monday committed up to $27 billion over five years for AI infrastructure through a partnership with Nebius, while also expanding its own data center footprint.

The surge in spending is also reshaping how companies allocate capital. “The AI buildout has drastically transformed cash flow activities for Mag 7 components,” Blake Millard of Sandbox Financial Partners said on X, pointing to rising capex that is crowding out other uses such as share buybacks.

AI Boom Draws Big Money Into Data Centers

The rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is also drawing in a broader ecosystem of investors, developers and contractors. Data centers have become a key asset class for firms such as Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management and KKR, which are betting on sustained demand for computing power, Bloomberg noted.

Construction costs have surged alongside demand, with expenses rising to about $11 million per megawatt last year, driven largely by electrical systems and specialized labor requirements. At the same time, the scale of projects has created bottlenecks across supply chains, from skilled workers to critical components such as chips and cooling systems.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for GOOG has been hovering between the ‘bearish’ and ‘extremely bearish’ zones over the past six months, amid a 170% jump in message volume over the last 30 days.

GOOG sentiment and message volume as of March 18 | Source: Stocktwits

GOOG stock has jumped 86% over the last year.

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