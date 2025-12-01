The clash has reportedly drawn U.S. criticism even as the EU rejects claims of targeting American tech firms.

Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) unit Google is reportedly facing the prospect of a substantial EU fine early next year unless it makes further adjustments to ensure Google Play complies with rules that guarantee fair access for app developers.

The move risks adding strain to EU–U.S. ties, with Washington arguing that Europe’s newest tech regulations target American tech firms, according to a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, the EU rejects that view, even as it surfaced in the newly published national strategy by the U.S., the report said.

