Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG/GOOGL) Google reportedly announced on Tuesday that it will be investing $25 billion in data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure over the next two years across the biggest electrical grid in the U.S. – PJM Interconnection.

The announcement comes ahead of a meeting on Tuesday at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where President Donald Trump, White House Cabinet officials, and tech and energy executives will discuss AI investment in Pennsylvania.

Trump is reportedly scheduled to announce $70 billion in AI and energy investments at the event, alongside Pennsylvania Senator David McCormick.

Google’s stock was trading flat in pre-market trade on Tuesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the tech giant has remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the past week, but chatter has increased to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels.

Blackstone (BX) may match Google’s investment at the event. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is expected to announce a $25 billion project focused on energy and data center development, including a joint venture to boost U.S. power generation capacity.

Trump’s potential announcement comes at a time when PJM Interconnection is struggling to keep up with rising electricity demand from data centers and industry. It is the biggest electric grid in the country, covering 13 states, and includes the world’s largest data center market in northern Virginia.

Blackstone’s stock edged 0.4% higher in pre-market trade on Tuesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the investment and fund manager has been ‘neutral’ over the past week, but chatter has increased to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

According to a CNBC report, Google’s $25 billion investment includes plans to invest $3 billion to modernize two hydropower plants in Pennsylvania to help meet the growing power demand from data centers and AI in the region.

The modernization of these plants is part of a broader framework agreement that Google has signed with Brookfield Asset Management to purchase 3,000 megawatts (MW) of hydroelectric power across the U.S.

