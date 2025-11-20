Nano Banana Pro enables users to turn ideas into detailed visuals, from prototypes and infographics to storyboards.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google has unveiled Nano Banana Pro, its latest image generation and editing model, powered by Gemini 3 Pro.

The tool is designed to provide highly accurate, context-rich visuals for creators, students, and professionals.

Advanced Visualization

Nano Banana Pro enables users to turn ideas into detailed visuals, from prototypes and infographics to storyboards and educational diagrams.

Using Gemini 3’s reasoning capabilities, the model integrates real-world knowledge, allowing creators to generate images grounded in factual information and current data, such as weather or sports.

Alphabet’s Class A shares traded over 2% higher on Thursday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

GOOGL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Nov. 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Text And Multilingual Support

The model renders accurate and legible text in multiple languages. Nano Banana Pro supports diverse fonts, textures, and calligraphy, and also supports content localization and translation, expanding accessibility for global audiences.

The model can combine up to 14 distinct images into a single composite and maintain consistent likenesses across up to five characters.

According to a CNBC report, Nano Banana Pro is much better at embedding readable, high-quality text directly into images.

The model is available to free-tier, Google AI Pro, and Ultra subscribers across Google apps and services. Google’s latest AI model, Gemini 3, has drawn rave reviews among users amid intensifying competition with OpenAI.

Optimism around Gemini 3’s enhanced reasoning capabilities and interactive tools sent Alphabet shares to a record high on Wednesday.

GOOGL stock has gained over 57% year-to-date and over 69% in the last 12 months.

