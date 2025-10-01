According to a report by Business Insider, employees affected by the cuts were notified via email on Monday.

Alphabet’s (GOOG/GOOGL) Google has reportedly implemented job cuts in its Cloud division, with the reductions primarily affecting staff in user experience roles, including design and UX research.

According to a report by Business Insider, employees affected by the cuts were notified via email on Monday. The total number of employees affected was not disclosed. The report cited several LinkedIn posts from employees stating that their roles or teams had been affected. It also highlighted how one employee was on an O-1 visa, which requires finding a new position within 60 days or leaving the U.S.

Alphabet’s stock edged 0.9% lower in morning trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the tech giant continued to trend in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. The job cuts follow an August report that Google had reduced the number of managers overseeing small teams.

