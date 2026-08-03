Leidos’ latest Navy contract will build on its work since 2021 and will help improve operational capabilities, bolster information-sharing security, and boost technology adoption for the Hopper Global Communications Center.

The contract has a one-year base period with the option to extend it for up to four years.

Separately, the company said it was selected by Sierra Space as a subcontractor to support the Golden Dome initiative.

Sierra Space will integrate Leidos' infrared sensing payloads into 18 missile warning and tracking satellites.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) on Monday said it will continue to upgrade the U.S. Navy’s intelligence systems as part of a recently struck contract worth up to $64.8 million, and separately announced that it has been subcontracted to provide critical components for the “Golden Dome for America.”

Details Of The Navy Contract

The contract will build on the company’s work since 2021 and will help improve operational capabilities, bolster information-sharing security, and boost technology adoption for the Hopper Global Communications Center, one of five “Centers of Excellence” that are distinct commands under the Office of Naval Intelligence.

Leidos won the latest contract, which has a one-year base period with the option to extend it for up to four years, from the Office of Naval Intelligence. The contract is a further affirmation of a broader uptick in the defense industry for a variety of solutions and services, including missile and unmanned systems.

Navy Contract Aligns With LDOS’ Big Picture

Leidos said the latest contract also aligns with its “NorthStar 2030” strategy, which emphasizes strengthening the company’s cyber and mission unit and digital solutions unit as it continues supporting national security initiatives.

"Modern intelligence operations depend on digital infrastructure that performs securely and reliably across the globe," said Chad Haferbier, senior vice president of Decision Advantage at Leidos. "We are helping the Office of Naval Intelligence modernize that foundation so trusted information reaches warfighters faster."

LDOS Picked To Support Golden Dome System

In a separate statement, the company said it was selected by Sierra Space to provide infrared sensing payloads and onboard signal-processing capabilities, among other things, to support President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome initiative.

Sierra Space will integrate Leidos' infrared sensing payloads into 18 missile warning and tracking satellites that will provide persistent detection and tracking of hypersonic and other advanced missile threats from low Earth orbit.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward LDOS turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ over the last 24 hours. As of the writing, the stock is up more than 2%. However, LDOS has declined roughly 35% so far in 2026, underperforming the broader benchmark S&P index and the State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR).

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