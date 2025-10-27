Gold prices fell below the $4,000 mark for the first time since October 10, when President Donald Trump threatened “massive” tariff hikes on China.

Spot gold prices were hovering at $3,983 per troy ounce at the time of writing, declining by more than 3%. Gold futures maturing in December declined 3.4% to fall to $3,996 before recouping some of the losses.

Gold prices are now down by more than 9% since surging to an all-time high of $4,381 earlier in October.

