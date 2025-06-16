The analyst believes that a breakout above ₹2,505 could trigger the next leg of the rally.

Godrej Properties is showing promising technical signals that could indicate further upside potential, according to SEBI-registered analyst Anupam Bajpai.

On May 29, 2025, the stock witnessed a bullish crossover between the 20-day and 100-day moving averages — a key technical indicator suggesting upward momentum, Bajpai noted.

Following the crossover, the stock rallied by nearly 9–10%, confirming the bullish sentiment in the short term.

However, on June 10, 2025, the rally faced a hurdle as the price hit resistance near the 200-day moving average, which was then at ₹2,515, Bajpai said.

The resistance led to two consecutive sessions of negative closing, indicating some short-term selling pressure. But the stock quickly found support at the 20-day moving average on June 13, a positive sign that the uptrend remains intact.

The analyst said that the 200-day moving average stands at ₹2,505 and remains a key level to watch.

If the stock continues to hold above its 20-day moving average, it will likely retest this resistance and break above it.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 64.5, indicating strength but still below overbought levels, which, according to Bajpai, provides room for further gains.

Overall, the technical setup remains bullish if the price stays above the 20-day moving average.

He concluded that a successful break above the 200-day moving average could open the door for the next leg of the rally in Godrej Properties.

The stock has shed nearly 14% year-to-date and at the time of writing, was up 1.17% at ₹2.430.1

