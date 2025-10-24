Genenta Science shares surged 300% in premarket trading on Friday after announcing an expanded collaboration with ANEMOCYTE.

The partnership aims to advance an off-the-shelf LVV Plasmid DNA platform to improve gene therapy production.

Genenta Science (GNTA) stock is set to hit an all-time high on Friday after the company announced that it has joined forces with biotech manufacturing organization ANEMOCYTE to develop tools for gene and cell therapy.

At the time of writing Genenta Science stock traded over 300% higher in Friday’s premarket.

The collaboration centers on developing an off-the-shelf lentiviral vector (LVV) Plasmid DNA technology platform to boost the production of high-quality genetic materials used in advanced therapies.

Expanded Partnership

The new strategic agreement strengthens an already productive relationship between the two firms, previously focused on Plasmid DNA manufacturing.

The companies intend to combine Genenta’s experience with LVV Plasmid DNA technology, originally derived from the research of co-founder Professor Luigi Naldini, with ANEMOCYTE’s production capabilities to deliver dependable materials for research and clinical applications.

