Roaring Kitty’s first X post in nearly two years nudged GameStop shares higher.

Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty, returned to social media and posted a Cat Mario image.

GameStop is also drawing attention following the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI and Trump’s share buy.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’.

GameStop Corp. (GME) stock edged higher overnight after Keith Gill, better known as Roaring Kitty, returned to X with his first post since January 2025. His mysterious Cat Mario image appeared alongside the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, sparking fresh interest among bullish retail traders who hoped for a repeat of the 2021 “meme stock” squeeze.

GameStop stock edged up 0.4% overnight Thursday after a 1.5% gain in regular session. The stock is also on track for a third week of gains.

Roaring Kitty Breaks Nearly Two-Year Social Media Silence

On Thursday, Gill dropped a single image of Cat Mario, the power-up from Nintendo’s Super Mario 3D World, on an account that had been silent for nearly two years. He added no caption or explanation.

Gill is the reason GameStop became the “meme stock”. His bullish commentary in 2020 and 2021 helped fuel a retail rally that squeezed hedge funds and turned him into a folk hero on Reddit. Since then, his posts have usually sent the stock higher.

GTA VI Launch, Trump Purchase Adds To GameStop Buzz

Roaring Kitty’s return to social media comes after the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, which is expected to bring more shoppers to GameStop stores to buy consoles and accessories. However, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen is speaking out against the industry's growing shift toward digital game sales. He believes this change is bad for customers and could hurt GameStop's traditional business of selling physical video games.

Also, a U.S. government disclosure revealed that President Donald Trump bought between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of GameStop's stock.

What Are GME Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’. The stock registered a 210% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “Got silver and gold crashing while gme trending over kitty post !”

Another user said, “This is a totally different company to what it was 5/6 years ago. Cash in the bank. Invested in other ventures. Profitable, with really good margins. Management that is heavily invested. And it goes on and on.

Seems like RK is back on the scene , but even if he’s not, this investment is going to be fantastic. Can’t wait to see what develops in the future.”

A third user said, “Any chance this is a big nothing burger? Trying to stay optimistic but the chances of 2021 happening are slim to none.”

GME stock has gained 34% year-to-date.

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