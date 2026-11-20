Apple is reportedly hiring engineers to develop a privacy-focused AI agent.

Apple’s effort comes amid fierce competition from AI agents from Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Elon Musk’s Grok.

Apple posted new job listings to hire senior engineers to design AI agents to execute multistep tasks across apps, browsers, coding tools, and operating systems.

Apple’s move comes in the wake of strong demand seen for Meta’s Muse AI agent.

Apple (AAPL) is recruiting talent to build an independent artificial intelligence agent that can handle complex tasks for users, signaling a push into a crowded market already populated by OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, and other tech players.

Fresh career postings on Apple's site this week shed new light on the project, Bloomberg first reported. One opening seeks a senior engineering manager to help turn foundational work into building a proactive assistant capable of browsing websites, working across applications, running commands, writing and debugging software code, and invoking external services.

AAPL stock gained about 0.4% after-hours, while Meta Platforms (META), which runs Muse AI, and newly listed Anthropic (ANT) eased 1.8% after-hours.

The project is still in its early phases, though Apple has looked at a potential rollout as early as late 2027.

A Crowded Field

Apple's move comes as rival AI agents gain rapid traction among consumers and developers. Meta's Muse has drawn wide attention for handling tasks such as booking travel, reserving tables at restaurants, and putting together news summaries.

Meta’s Muse, in a few days since launch, topped the charts for mobile app downloads.

Similar to Meta, other AI labs and tech peers have either launched or begun testing their customer-focused AI products. Anthropic expanded user testing for Duet, OpenAI broadened Dots, and Google revamped its agent into Tasks earlier this week.

Agentic apps have claimed prominent spots on Apple's App Store, with Muse holding the No. 2 spot among free apps on Thursday just behind TikTok, and ChatGPT and Claude ranking inside the top five.

Apple Emphasizes Privacy Guardrails

Apple noted in its job descriptions that systems capable of executing code, accessing credentials, and acting on behalf of users require strict permission controls, transparency, and sandboxing.

Separately, Apple is broadening Siri's integration with third-party apps in the upcoming iOS 27.3 release to support actions like booking a ride or a restaurant table.

AAPL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes.

AAPL stock has gained about 28% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<