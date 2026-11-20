Inclusion into a stock index triggers automatic buying by passive index funds and ETFs that must hold the index’s constituents.

Anthropic has been added via fast entry to key FTSE Global Equity Index Series benchmarks, effective December 21, FTSE Russell said on Thursday.

The Claude parent will also be added to the Large Cap Segment of the MSCI Global Standard Indexes as of the close of November 30, MSCI said.

Anthropic opened on Nasdaq on Thursday at a 34% premium to the offer price of $83 and closed at $97.17.

Anthropic (ANT) is set for entry into major global benchmarks after its record IPO, with FTSE Russell confirming a fast-entry addition to its Global Equity Index Series effective December 21 and MSCI confirming early inclusion in its Global Standard Indexes as of the close of November 30.

Inclusion into a stock index triggers automatic buying by passive index funds and ETFs that must hold the index’s constituents, hiking demand and pushing up share prices. Anthropic closed its first day of trading on the Nasdaq 17% above its IPO price on Thursday before slipping 2.5% after-hours.

Anthropic has been added via fast entry to key FTSE Global Equity Index Series benchmarks, effective December 21, FTSE Russell said on Thursday. The additions cover the FTSE All-World Index, FTSE MPF All-World Index, FTSE Developed Index, FTSE Global Large Cap Index, and FTSE Developed ex Multinational Index.

Anthropic will also be added to the Large Cap Segment of the MSCI Global Standard Indexes as of the close of November 30, coinciding with the November Index Review, MSCI said. The decision follows confirmation that the company’s full and free-float-adjusted market capitalizations, based on its Thursday’s closing price, meet MSCI’s early-inclusion criteria.

Anthropic's Record-Breaking IPO

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 per share, above the initial $70–$78 range, and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT on Thursday.

The company sold approximately 980 million Class A shares, raising about $81.3 billion—the largest IPO on record and the first public listing of a major frontier AI developer. Combined with a concurrent $26 billion private placement, total proceeds reached roughly $107 billion. The deal valued the Claude AI maker at approximately $1.5 trillion at the IPO price; shares opened higher, briefly pushing the fully diluted valuation near $2 trillion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock stayed within the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing, accompanied by 'extremely high' retail chatter.

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