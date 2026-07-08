Investors approved all proposals at the annual meeting, giving the videogame retailer greater flexibility for future strategic transactions.

Shareholders backed an increase in authorized Class A common shares with 68.7% of votes cast.

The expanded share capacity can be used for strategic transactions, including the proposed acquisition of eBay.

Stocktwits retail sentiment for GME improved to ‘bullish,’ while message volume has jumped more than 1,400% over the past month.

GameStop Corp. (GME) shares edged 0.5% higher in after-hours trading on Tuesday. The company announced that shareholders approved all proposals presented at its 2026 Annual Meeting, including an amendment to increase the number of authorised Class A common shares.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, the GME stock had closed the regular session down 2.46%.

GME Shareholders Approve Increase In Authorized Shares

The amendment to the company's certificate of incorporation received the affirmative vote of 68.7% of votes cast. The approval gives GameStop the capacity to issue Class A common stock in connection with strategic transactions, including its proposed acquisition of eBay Inc. (EBAY).

GameStop shareholders also re-elected all five director nominees, approved the advisory vote on executive compensation, and ratified the appointment of the company's independent registered public accounting firm.

The company said the final voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Current Report on Form 8-K.

GameStop’s Proposed eBay Deal

GameStop made an unsolicited offer earlier this year to acquire eBay for $125 per share, comprising a mix of cash and GameStop stock. The offer represented a significant premium to eBay's share price at the time, but eBay's board rejected the proposal. GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen has publicly backed the proposed acquisition, stating that eBay is poorly run and carries excessive costs.

In June, GameStop said Cohen gave up the chance to receive a major performance-based pay package as the company intensified its pursuit of eBay. The board approved Cohen's request to remove the proposed CEO performance award from the proxy statement, meaning shareholders could no longer vote on it at the company’s Tuesday annual meeting. Cohen said he wanted the leadership to remain focused on GameStop's operating performance and its proposed eBay acquisition.

GME Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for GME improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, while message volume was ‘normal’ at the time of writing. Over the past 30 days, message volume around the stock has surged 1,418%.

The GME stock has gained 5.5% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<