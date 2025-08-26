The recall involves model year 2023-2026 Corvette vehicles equipped with a left-side radiator or fan combination, including some Corvette convertibles and coupes.

U.S. auto safety regulator stated on Tuesday that automaker General Motors (GM) is recalling 23,656 Chevrolet Corvette vehicles in the country over heightened risks of fire.

The recall involves model year 2023-2026 Corvette vehicles equipped with a left-side radiator or fan combination, including some Corvette convertibles and coupes. Excess fuel may spill into the vehicle fuel-filler pocket during refueling and leak onto an ignition source such as a hot engine or exhaust components, increasing the risk of a fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

The regulator said that dealers will install a shield to divert spilled fuel, at no cost to the customer, to resolve the issue. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GM stock fell from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

GM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:04 a.m. ET on Aug. 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user noted earlier that the stock will rally soon.

The recall follows an employee submitting a report to the company after reading a social media post alleging that three Corvette vehicles experienced a fire while fueling during a 30-day period. On June 12, a fourth incident occurred in a GM-owned development Corvette test vehicle. GM subsequently opened a product investigation on June 17.

GM’s investigation identified four alleged fires that are potentially relevant to the condition. Customer reports, photographs, and video evidence indicated that malfunctioning filling station pumps were a contributing factor in at least two of the four field fires, GM said. It added that two of these incidents involved minor alleged injuries. The company then decided to conduct a safety recall.

GM also said in the recall report that owners should always confirm that the fuel nozzle is completely inserted into the vehicle’s fuel pipe before fueling to reduce the risk of fire and turn off the vehicle’s engine during refuelling.

GM stock is up by 13% this year and by about 19% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<