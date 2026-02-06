The announcement comes days after Galaxy Digital reported its fourth-quarter results, missing Wall Street expectations.

The company reported a loss of $1.08 per share in Q4 on revenue of $10.22 billion, compared to the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.99 per share on revenue of $12.01 billion.

Explaining the loss during the quarter, Galaxy Digital stated that it was primarily due to the depreciation of digital asset prices in the quarter.

The company’s weak Q4 performance resulted in multiple price target cuts from analysts.

Galaxy Digital Inc. (GLXY) shares gained nearly 18% in Friday morning’s trade after the company announced a $200 million share repurchase program.

The digital asset company stated that the program has been approved for its Class A common stock for the next 12 months.

“We are entering 2026 from a position of strength, with a strong balance sheet and continued investment in Galaxy's growth," said Galaxy Digital founder and CEO, Mike Novogratz. “That foundation gives us the flexibility to return capital to shareholders when we believe our stock doesn’t reflect the value of the business,” he added.

The announcement comes days after Galaxy Digital reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) results.

Galaxy Digital Misses Expectations In Q4

The company reported a loss of $1.08 per share in Q4 on revenue of $10.22 billion, missing Wall Street estimates on both fronts. According to Stocktwits data, the consensus estimate was for a loss of $0.99 per share on revenue of $12.01 billion.

Explaining the loss during the quarter, Galaxy Digital stated that it was primarily due to the depreciation of digital asset prices in the quarter, with the total crypto market capitalization declining by 24% in this period.

Analysts Lower Price Targets

Following Galaxy Digital’s Q4 results, analysts at Goldman Sachs and H.C. Wainwright lowered their price targets for the company’s stock.

According to TheFly, Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target for Galaxy Digital to $24 from $27, while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright lowered their price target to $40 from $45, while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the GLXY stock. The firm noted that after the weak Q4 performance, the decline in Galaxy Digital shares presents an attractive buying opportunity.

H.C. Wainwright cited the potential passage of crypto market structure legislation and the company’s monetization of its data center business as near-term positive catalysts for GLXY stock.

Senator John Boozman (R-Ark.) on Thursday told CNBC he feels “very strongly” about reaching an agreement in the Senate on the crypto market structure bill.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around Galaxy Digital trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels.

One bullish user stated that Galaxy Digital CEO Novogratz is “showing some fight” for shareholder value.

Another user stated that the long-term thesis for GLXY is bullish, while adding that they are holding their position.

GLXY stock is down 12% year-to-date and 16% over the past 12 months.

