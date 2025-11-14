The company now plans to submit the data from the study to regulatory authorities.

The trial evaluated treatment responses in patients who were virologically suppressed, switching from a multi-tablet regimen to an investigational single-tablet regimen of Bictegravir 75 mg/Lenacapavir 50 mg.

The efficacy of the pill was found to be statistically non-inferior to multi-tablet regimens.

The company is now further evaluating the combination in another late-stage trial.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) jumped 2% on Thursday after the company announced positive results from a late-stage trial evaluating a combination of Bictegravir and Lenacapavir in adults with HIV.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The trial evaluated treatment responses in patients who were virologically suppressed while switching from a multi-tablet regimen to an investigational single-tablet regimen of Bictegravir 75 mg/Lenacapavir 50 mg (BIC/LEN).

What Did The Study Show?

The efficacy of the single tablet was found to be statistically non-inferior to multi-tablet regimens, the company said. Furthermore, the combination was generally well-tolerated, with no significant or new safety concerns identified.

The company now plans to submit the study's data to regulatory authorities.

According to Gilead, a single-tablet regimen could provide a new medication option with convenient dosing for people living with HIV by lowering pill burden. Participants in the late-stage study were taking between 2 and 11 pills per day for their HIV treatment, with about 40% taking their antiretrovirals more than once a day, the company noted.

The company is now further evaluating the combination in another late-stage trial. The second trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of switching from Gilead’s Biktarvy to a fixed-dose combination of Bictegravir 75 mg/Lenacapavir 50 mg in virologically suppressed people with HIV-1. Data from the trial is anticipated to be available before the end of the year.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GILD stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

GILD's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:23 p.m. ET on Nov. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

GILD stock is up by 37% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<