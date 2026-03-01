The stock has surged nearly 30% in the past week as global energy supplies remain squeezed due to the ongoing war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran.

The company last week reported an 852% jump in its annual revenue of 2025 compared to 2024.

Gevo also said that it is working together with EDF to progress a potential change of scope from the previously contemplated South Dakota project to the new ATJ-30 project at Gevo North Dakota.

One bullish user on Stocktwits said they expect GEVO stock to hit the $3 mark by the end of this week.

Gevo stock is under investors’ radar as it continues to rise on Thursday as energy crises globally has led to a bull run in the energy-related stock.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The stock has surged nearly 30% in the past week as global energy supplies remain squeezed due to the ongoing war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran.

Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment around GEVO stock trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One bullish user said they expect GEVO stock to hit the $3 mark by the end of this week. Stock at the time of writing was at $2.46.

Another user said they bought 1000 shares of GEVO.

Another user predicted that it is the right time for 50 million share dilution by the company.

Recent Results

The company last week reported an 852% jump in its annual revenue of 2025 compared to 2024. It reported a full-year revenue of $161 million in 2025 compared to $16.9 million from previous year.

Gevo said it produced a record low-carbon ethanol volume of 69 million gallons in 2025, a 3% increase versus 2024 volume of 67 million gallons.

Gevo also said that it is working together with the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) to progress a potential change of scope from the previously contemplated South Dakota project to the new ATJ-30 project at Gevo North Dakota.

“Last year was exceptional, even surpassing my expectations. We generated positive operating cash flow and strengthened our cash position, driven by strong performance across fuels, RNG, carbon, and production tax credit sales,” said Patrick Gruber, CEO of Gevo.

Shares in the company have risen 21% year-to-date in 2026.