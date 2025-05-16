The company’s revenue jumped 39%, with marketing services and sports data services increasing 13% and 405% respectively.

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) shares dipped more than 5% on Thursday at market open after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

The sports betting company reported a first-quarter (Q1) FY25 revenue jump of 39% year-on-year (YoY) to $40.63 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $40.07 million, as per Finchat data.

Adjusted EPS of $0.31 also beat the consensus estimate of $0.24.

The company delivered more than 138,000 new depositing customers NDCs to clients, a 29% increase YoY.

Revenue from marketing services improved 13% YoY to $30.7 million, and that of sports data services increased 405% YoY to $9.9 million, primarily due to the contribution of OddsJam and OpticOdds following the acquisition on January 1.

Recurring subscription revenue represented 24% of the total 2025 Q1 revenue.

The gross profit gained 42% YoY to $38.4 million with a gross margin of 94.5%. The operating income increased 27% to $10 million, with the operating margin compressing 230 basis points to 24.7%

Adjusted EBITDA leaped 56% to $15.9 million, with the adjusted EBITDA expanding 400 basis points to 39%.

The company held $21.5 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31.

The quarter's operating net cash flow was $11.4 million, and free cash flow was $10.3 million.

Gambling.com reaffirmed revenue guidance of $170 million to $174 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $67 million to $69 million, provided on February 19, 2025.

“We are reiterating our full-year 2025 guidance despite the unpredictable macro environment, as our services address critical problems for all our customers, and our industry is typically insulated from the gyrations of the global economy,” said CEO Charles Gillespie.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Gambling remained 'bearish'.

GAMB's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:40 a.m. ET on May 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Gambling.com’s stock has gained 4.5% in 2025 and jumped 73.7% in the last 12 months.

