Bajaj Finance is a robust buy based on multiple technical indicators and moving averages, according to SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande.

At the time of writing, Bajaj Finance shares were trading at ₹9,655.00, up ₹283.50 or 3% on the day.

Pande noted that key momentum indicators, including the relative strength index (RSI) at 66, moving average convergence divergence (MACD), average directional index (ADX), and rate of change (ROC) are firmly in buy territory.

They are also supported by all major moving averages — the 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) — showing no sell signals, according to the analyst.

Pande pointed out a confirmed bullish breakout on the daily supertrend and said that a decisive breakout above ₹9,660 would confirm a strong upward trend for the stock.

The monthly RSI stands at 67, with the daily RSI close behind at 64, reinforcing positive momentum.

According to Pande, strong support lies in the ₹9,200–9,160 range, with a recommended stop loss on a closing basis at ₹9,100.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has risen 39.2% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<