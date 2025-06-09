Hyundai Motor India should not be bought at current levels around ₹1,920, according to SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal.

The analyst advised traders to wait for a breakout and close above ₹1,984 before initiating fresh positions.

At the time of writing, Hyundai Motor India shares were trading at ₹1,927.60, up ₹66.50 or 3.57% on the day.

Mittal highlighted that the stock has consistently faced resistance in the ₹1,930–₹1,950 range since its listing.

While the recent stake acquisition in FPEL TN Wind Farm drove the stock to an intraday high of ₹1,984.80, it failed to hold above key resistance and slipped back below ₹1,950.

He said the stock also lagged broader market gains in March and April and recommended a stop-loss of ₹1,899 if a breakout trade is triggered.

The technical setup came after Hyundai completed its first investment tranche in FPEL TN Wind Farm Pvt Ltd.

The company released ₹16.58 crore towards the subscription of 23.6 lakh equity shares, giving it a 26.13% stake in the wind power venture.

This follows Hyundai’s earlier November 2024 agreement to acquire at least 26% in FPEL TN Wind Farm with a total investment commitment of ₹38.05 crore.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has risen 7.1% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<