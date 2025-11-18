Galmed reported new data showing that its Aramchol–Stivarga–Metformin combination improved tumor cell killing in GI cancer models.

Galmed reported new data showing that its Aramchol–Stivarga–Metformin combination improved tumor cell killing in GI cancer models.

The company plans to begin Phase 1b trials in early 2026 as key Stivarga patents near expiration.

Stocktwits users focused on possible dilution, SEC filings, and the timing of upcoming earnings.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares rose on Monday, following four sessions of losses, after the company reported top-line results showing that a three-drug combination of Aramchol, Stivarga and Metformin significantly improved tumor-cell killing in gastrointestinal cancers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The stock closed up 1% at $1.05 before slipping 4.6% in after-hours trading.

Top-Line Results Highlight Triple-Drug Effect

Galmed said the regimen of Aramchol, Stivarga and Metformin demonstrated a significant synergistic effect, improving tumor-cell killing both in vivo and in vitro. The company said the combination could be developed as a fixed-dose therapy that could strengthen the effect of Stivarga, Bayer’s top-selling cancer drug.

According to the company, the combination may serve as a life-cycle IP strategy for Stivarga as key patents expire in Europe in August 2028 and in the U.S. in July 2032. Two new U.S. patent applications have been submitted.

Galmed said the Aramchol-Stivarga combination is expected to enter Phase 1b clinical trials in early 2026 for metastatic colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma and cholangiocarcinoma, with a planned expansion cohort including Metformin.

Study Builds On Prior Findings

An earlier May study reported that Aramchol enhanced the efficacy of regorafenib in gastrointestinal cancer models. In that study, Aramchol enhanced the breakdown of cellular material triggered by regorafenib and affected several cell-signaling pathways linked to tumor growth. The combination also reduced tumor growth in liver cancer models without harming normal tissue.

The newly announced results include additional data on the use of Aramchol in combination with regorafenib and Metformin. The study reported that Aramchol showed anti-tumor activity on its own and when combined with the other two drugs, and that the three-drug combination produced a reinforcing effect, supporting further development as a combined treatment.

Clinical Path Ahead

Allen Baharaff said a fixed-dose combination with Aramchol “could potentially become a life-cycle IP strategy for regorafenib to help delay the generic competition.”

Baharaff said the company is preparing to initiate its Phase 1b study at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center in early 2026. He added that positive findings could support accelerated development of Aramchol across three gastrointestinal cancer indications and expand the company’s pipeline.

Stocktwits Users Flag Possible Dilution

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Galmed was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 12,950% surge in 24-hour message volume.

GLMD sentiment and message volume as of November 17 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “Now let's wait for SEC filing. Crossed my fingers. I will tell you, if no dilution SEC is filed today after market close or before market opens, then get ready for another run and this would be epic run”

Another user commented that they anticipated earnings “any day” and suggested the stock might attempt “a runup” before a potential offering.

Galmed’s stock has declined 67% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<