The companies will leverage each other’s technologies to build an integrated perception technology platform and commercialize it across various markets.

Foresight secured a $17.5 million strategic investment from VisionWave.

VisionWave will receive a controlling 52% stake in Foresight via a two-stage transaction.

The investment comes amid growing demand in the defense and security sector for advanced technologies, amidst the intensifying geopolitical conflict in the Middle East.



Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) soared on Monday after the company received a $17.5 million investment from VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (VWAV) in exchange for up to a 52% controlling stake in two phases.

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At the time of writing, FRSX stock surged 34% at open but pared early gains to trade up 15%, while VWAV was up more than 5%.

The Rationale For Investment

With funding from VisionWave, Foresight plans to integrate “advanced artificial intelligence capabilities” into its perception technology platform for use cases such as counter-unmanned aircraft systems, tactical unmanned systems, border protection, and critical infrastructure monitoring.

The investment comes amid growing demand in the defense and security sector for advanced technologies, amidst the intensifying geopolitical conflict in the Middle East.

As part of the transaction, the companies will leverage each other’s technologies and support scaling, commercialization, and distribution into various markets.

“This strategic investment from VisionWave represents an important opportunity to combine our proven perception expertise with advanced AI technologies,” said Foresight CEO Haim Siboni. “We believe that it positions Foresight to offer more sophisticated, AI-driven solutions for the growing defense and security markets, where real-time intelligent perception is increasingly critical.”

Terms Of The Deal

Initially, VisionWave will issue $15.5 million in stock to Foresight in exchange for a 46% stake in Foresight and the right to appoint two directors.

Once the integrated platform’s pilot program begins and upon achieving certain milestones, VisionWave will issue $2 million in stock to assume an additional 6% stake in Foresight and appoint one more director.

Both public companies expect to operate independently post-transaction.

What Do Retail Traders Think About FRSX And VWAV?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on FRSX turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish,’ while VWAV remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform called the announcement a ‘bullish AI and defense catalyst” for FRSX.

FRSX stock is down more than 43% so far this year and has declined nearly 82% over the past 12 months, underperforming the S&P 500. VWAV is down about 41% and 52%, respectively.

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