Fox Stock Jumps After Political Ad Spending, Live Sports Coverage Boost Q2 Results: Retail Turns Upbeat

CEO Lachlan Murdoch said the company’s focused strategy of live news and sports programming, coupled with its growing digital initiatives, continues to deliver.

Fox Stock Jumps After Political Ad Spending, Live Sports Coverage Boost Q2 Results: Retail Turns Upbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 11:01 PM IST

Fox Corp. (FOXA) stock rose Tuesday afternoon after the New York-based news, sports and entertainment company announced better-than-expected fiscal year 2025 second-quarter results.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96, sharply higher than the $0.34 earned a year ago, and the $0.64 consensus estimate, according to Yahoo Finance.

Revenue rose 20% year over year (YoY) to $5.08 billion versus the $4.82 billion average analysts’ estimate. Advertising revenue climbed 21% to $2.42 billion, thanks to higher political advertising revenues, higher MLB post-season ratings and NFL pricing, continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service, and stronger news ratings and pricing.

Fox said its affiliate revenue rose a more modest 6% due to 9% growth in the Television segment and 4% in cable network programming.

Business segment-wise break-up showed cable network revenue rising about 31% to $2.17 billion and television revenue increasing 16.5% to $2.96 billion.

Quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization jumped 123% to $431 million.

Fox Chair and CEO  Lachlan Murdoch said, “A compelling fall sports schedule combined with a record-breaking presidential election news cycle resulted in second-quarter results that reflect the strength and breadth of FOX.”

“Whether measured in terms of engagement, monetization or profitability, our focused strategy of live news and sports programming, coupled with our growing digital initiatives, continues to deliver.”

Fox declared a dividend of $0.27 per Class A and Class B share, payable on March 26 to shareholders of record as of March 5. The stock has gained about 7% this year, following a 66% jump in 2024.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Fox stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (99/100), matching the level seen in late April,  from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Message volume spurted to ‘high’ levels.

foxa-sentiment.png FOXA sentiment and message volume February 4, as of 12:14 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Fox stock climbed 4.90% to $54.49 at the last check, trading off the day’s high of $55.56. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pfizer's Retail Traders Cheer Better-Than-Expected Q4 Even As Stock Dips: ‘Another Beat And Still Crazy Cheap'

Pfizer's Retail Traders Cheer Better-Than-Expected Q4 Even As Stock Dips: ‘Another Beat And Still Crazy Cheap'

Bitcoin, XRP, Toshi See Heightened Retail Activity As Investor Sentiment Sours Ahead Of David Sack’s Digital Asset Conference

Bitcoin, XRP, Toshi See Heightened Retail Activity As Investor Sentiment Sours Ahead Of David Sack’s Digital Asset Conference

Uber Stock Rallies Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report: Retail Chatter Reflects Optimism

Uber Stock Rallies Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report: Retail Chatter Reflects Optimism

Apollo Global Management Tops Q4 Profit Estimates On Record Fee-Related Earnings: Retail Elated

Apollo Global Management Tops Q4 Profit Estimates On Record Fee-Related Earnings: Retail Elated

Arm Holdings Stock Rises Ahead Of Q3 Earnings As Analysts Mark 2025 As Year Of AI ‘Have And Have-Nots’: Retail’s Unconvinced

Arm Holdings Stock Rises Ahead Of Q3 Earnings As Analysts Mark 2025 As Year Of AI ‘Have And Have-Nots’: Retail’s Unconvinced

Recent Stories

CM Yogi slams Congress and SP Chiefs for anti-sanatan remarks, accuses them of spreading falsehoods

CM Yogi slams Congress and SP Chiefs for anti-sanatan remarks, accuses them of spreading falsehoods

Pfizer's Retail Traders Cheer Better-Than-Expected Q4 Even As Stock Dips: ‘Another Beat And Still Crazy Cheap'

Pfizer's Retail Traders Cheer Better-Than-Expected Q4 Even As Stock Dips: ‘Another Beat And Still Crazy Cheap'

Bitcoin, XRP, Toshi See Heightened Retail Activity As Investor Sentiment Sours Ahead Of David Sack’s Digital Asset Conference

Bitcoin, XRP, Toshi See Heightened Retail Activity As Investor Sentiment Sours Ahead Of David Sack’s Digital Asset Conference

Uber Stock Rallies Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report: Retail Chatter Reflects Optimism

Uber Stock Rallies Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report: Retail Chatter Reflects Optimism

Apollo Global Management Tops Q4 Profit Estimates On Record Fee-Related Earnings: Retail Elated

Apollo Global Management Tops Q4 Profit Estimates On Record Fee-Related Earnings: Retail Elated

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon