BlueCruise will be introduced on the Puma, Puma Gen-E, Kuga and Ranger PHEV from spring 2026.

Ford and Lincoln drivers have driven over 552 million miles using BlueCruise worldwide.

The technology was first made available in Europe on the Mustang Mach-E in 2023.

Ford had a 3.3% market share across the EU, EFTA, and UK as of the end of September.

Ford Motor Co. (F) on Thursday announced that it is expanding its BlueCruise hands-free driver-assist system for highways to more vehicle models in Europe, amid a broader push towards increased vehicle autonomy among automakers worldwide.

The system will be introduced on four additional models after its initial availability on the Mustang Mach-E in Europe in 2023. It will be introduced on the Puma, Puma Gen-E, Kuga and Ranger PHEV from spring 2026, the company said.

About BlueCruise

BlueCruise helps control the steering, acceleration, braking, lane positioning and safe distances from the vehicle ahead by monitoring the road markings, speed signs and evolving traffic conditions, from highway speeds to stop-and-go traffic. It is designed to be used on approved highways called Blue Zones, where drivers can take their hands off the steering wheel as long as they continue to pay attention to the road ahead.

Ford and Lincoln drivers have driven over 552 million miles using the technology worldwide. In Europe, it is approved for use across 16 markets.

“With BlueCruise now available on five vehicle lines in Europe, we're helping make hands-free highway driving accessible to a wider array of customers."

Torsten Wey, Manager, ADAS Features and Software, Ford in Europe.

Ford’s Presence In Europe

Ford has a significant presence in Europe. In the first 9 months of 2025 through the end of September, the company had 326,985 vehicle registrations across the European Union, European Free Trade Association, and the UK and grabbed a 3.3% market share, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

While this is lower than the registration numbers for European automakers such as Volkswagen and Stellantis, it's significantly higher than those of other foreign players, including Tesla and BYD.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:16 a.m. ET on Nov. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

F stock is up by 36% this year and by 21% over the past 12 months.

