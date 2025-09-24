The promotion highlights the strain of rising vehicle prices, record-high monthly payments, and longer loan terms as Ford leans on its best-selling pickup to keep sales momentum.

Ford is extending low interest rates to buyers with weaker credit scores in an effort to boost F-150 sales before the end of the quarter.

The limited-time offer, available through September, allows buyers with weaker credit to qualify for the same low rates typically reserved for top-tier borrowers. It applies only to the F-150, which is priced from about $39,000 to nearly $80,000, with loan terms available for up to 84 months, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing a Sept. 19 memo.

The program comes at a time when buying a new car has become harder for many families. Average prices have jumped nearly 30% over the past five years, while the typical monthly loan payment is now close to $750 at an interest rate of about 6.4%.

Subprime borrowers typically face rates as high as 16%, compared to about 5% for prime borrowers, according to Experian data. Ford’s finance arm said only 3%-4% of its loans this year are considered higher risk, and stressed it still applies strict internal scoring beyond FICO.

The company, absorbing tariff costs to maintain high volumes, is relying on its best-selling model line. F-Series sales fell 3.4% in August but remain up 13% for the first eight months of the year, accounting for nearly 40% of Ford’s 2025 sales. Inventory, which had declined earlier this year, has recently ticked up, according to Cloud Theory.

Melinda Zabritski of Experian Automotive said extending lower rates to subprime borrowers could make the F-150 more attainable by helping buyers keep their payments in line with income.

Meanwhile, Chuck Bell of Consumer Reports viewed the program as potentially positive if dealers keep pricing fair, trade-in values competitive, and extras reasonable, though he cautioned some deals may still leave buyers exposed.

Subprime auto risk has drawn fresh attention after Tricolor Holdings’ recent bankruptcy highlighted lending gaps for borrowers without Social Security numbers or established credit histories.

Ford has occasionally run similar national programs on select models before.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Ford was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Ford’s stock has risen 25.8% so far in 2025.

