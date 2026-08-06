Fluence Energy slashed guidance due to production delays, but retail traders remained bullish.

Fluence Energy’s Q3 revenue and EPS both missed Street expectations as project delays weighed.

The company cut its full-year revenue outlook to between $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion.

However, on Stocktwits, sentiment around the stock was in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Fluence Energy (FLNC) stock is crashing overnight after the battery storage company slashed its 2026 guidance and deferred $400 million in project deliveries. Yet retail traders are buying the dip, arguing record $6.4 billion backlog and surging AI data center demand signal execution delays, not weakening fundamentals.

Fluence Energy Cuts Forecast After Production Delays

Fluence Energy’s fiscal third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $649.8 million with a loss of $0.24 per share missed the analysts’ estimates of $811.12 million and $0.01 per share, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

Fluence said manufacturing constraints at an international contract facility and construction delays at a new U.S. production site would postpone approximately $400 million worth of deliveries into fiscal 2027. The company lowered its full-year revenue forecast to between $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion, down from its previous range of $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion.

Fluence Energy’s stock traded over 22% lower overnight and is on track for its worst day in six months if the overnight levels hold.

FLNC’s Demand And AI Data Center Opportunity

Despite supply-side hurdles, Fluence continued to garner customer interest. The company received more than $1.44 billion in new orders during the quarter, nearly three times last year’s level. Its total backlog reached a record $6.4 billion, the highest in its history.

Fluence has been a big gainer of rising electricity needs tied to AI infrastructure. The company secured about $850 million in data center-related business through July, including a $550 million award from a major hyperscale customer.

What Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a 610% increase in message volume over the past week with a 4% gain in watchers.

Retail traders largely viewed Fluence’s sell-off as a temporary setback rather than a breakdown in demand.

A user said, “Demand is insane: Backlog just hit a record $6.4 billion, and new orders basically tripled this quarter to $1.44B. AI Catalyst: They’ve already locked in $850M in data center contracts. They are a major player in the AI power boom. Revenue isn't gone: That $400M miss is just deferred to FY27; it's not canceled.”

Another user said, “They are securing large orders from data centers. They need to scale up fast. No doubt margin will grow in time.”

A third user quipped, “If you aren't buying at these prices you hate money LOL.”

FLNC stock has declined 28% year-to-date.

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