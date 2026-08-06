Fluence Energy slashed guidance due to production delays, but retail traders remained bullish.
- Fluence Energy’s Q3 revenue and EPS both missed Street expectations as project delays weighed.
- The company cut its full-year revenue outlook to between $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion.
- However, on Stocktwits, sentiment around the stock was in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.
Fluence Energy (FLNC) stock is crashing overnight after the battery storage company slashed its 2026 guidance and deferred $400 million in project deliveries. Yet retail traders are buying the dip, arguing record $6.4 billion backlog and surging AI data center demand signal execution delays, not weakening fundamentals.
Fluence Energy Cuts Forecast After Production Delays
Fluence Energy’s fiscal third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $649.8 million with a loss of $0.24 per share missed the analysts’ estimates of $811.12 million and $0.01 per share, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.
Fluence said manufacturing constraints at an international contract facility and construction delays at a new U.S. production site would postpone approximately $400 million worth of deliveries into fiscal 2027. The company lowered its full-year revenue forecast to between $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion, down from its previous range of $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion.
Fluence Energy’s stock traded over 22% lower overnight and is on track for its worst day in six months if the overnight levels hold.
FLNC’s Demand And AI Data Center Opportunity
Despite supply-side hurdles, Fluence continued to garner customer interest. The company received more than $1.44 billion in new orders during the quarter, nearly three times last year’s level. Its total backlog reached a record $6.4 billion, the highest in its history.
Fluence has been a big gainer of rising electricity needs tied to AI infrastructure. The company secured about $850 million in data center-related business through July, including a $550 million award from a major hyperscale customer.
What Retail Traders Are Saying
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a 610% increase in message volume over the past week with a 4% gain in watchers.
Retail traders largely viewed Fluence’s sell-off as a temporary setback rather than a breakdown in demand.
A user said, “Demand is insane: Backlog just hit a record $6.4 billion, and new orders basically tripled this quarter to $1.44B. AI Catalyst: They’ve already locked in $850M in data center contracts. They are a major player in the AI power boom. Revenue isn't gone: That $400M miss is just deferred to FY27; it's not canceled.”
Another user said, “They are securing large orders from data centers. They need to scale up fast. No doubt margin will grow in time.”
A third user quipped, “If you aren't buying at these prices you hate money LOL.”
FLNC stock has declined 28% year-to-date.
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