The rescheduled flight would mark Rocket Lab’s 92nd overall launch, its 13th Electron mission of 2026 and its eighth launch for iQPS.

The launch will carry iQPS’ QPS-SAR-13 radar satellite into a 575-kilometer low Earth orbit from New Zealand.

The original attempt was halted on July 1 after Electron’s automatic shutdown sequence activated moments before liftoff.

Rocket Lab has since completed its analysis and inspections, addressed the cause of the abort, and confirmed the integrity of the rocket and related equipment.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) slipped 0.5% overnight late Wednesday with “The Grain Goddess Provides” back on the launch calendar, giving Electron another chance to deploy an iQPS radar satellite after June’s attempt ended just before liftoff.

RKLB stock rose 0.5% on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to four sessions and closing at its highest level in more than three weeks.

Rocket Lab Sets New iQPS Launch Date

The mission is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula, with the window opening Thursday at 6 p.m. in Japan. “The Grain Goddess Provides, and so do the launch gods,” Rocket Lab said while announcing the new date on X.

The mission will carry QPS-SAR-13, also called “Mikura-I,” into a 575-kilometer low Earth orbit. The satellite will join Japanese space company iQPS’ expanding synthetic aperture radar Earth-imaging constellation.

The original launch attempt was halted on July 1 in New Zealand after Electron’s automatic shutdown sequence activated just before liftoff. Rocket Lab had already moved deep into launch-day preparations, with the rocket vertical, liquid oxygen loading underway and weather conditions reported to be 70% favorable. The mission had previously been pushed back because of strong winds at the launch site.

Rocket Lab subsequently completed its analysis and inspections, addressed the cause of the abort and confirmed the integrity of the rocket and related equipment, according to iQPS. The rescheduled flight would mark Rocket Lab’s 92nd launch overall and its 13th Electron mission of 2026.

Rocket Lab Grows iQPS Launch Backlog

“Mikura-I” is named after a Japanese goddess associated with food, abundance and prosperity, providing the inspiration for the mission’s “Grain Goddess” title. The satellite uses synthetic aperture radar, which collects measurements through radio waves and can produce imagery at night and through clouds and adverse weather. iQPS is building its constellation to provide high-resolution, near-real-time Earth imagery to customers globally.

Rocket Lab has deployed seven QPS-SAR satellites since 2023 with a 100% mission-success rate. Thursday’s flight will be its eighth launch for iQPS as part of a broader 15-mission deployment program.

The relationship is already set to grow further. Rocket Lab last week announced that iQPS had booked three additional dedicated Electron missions beginning in late 2027, lifting the total number of launches contracted by the Japanese company to 18. The latest agreement was iQPS’ third multi-launch Electron booking in less than a year. The company also purchased Rocket Lab’s Motorized Lightband satellite-separation system for the missions, adding a space-systems component to the launch deal.

Rocket Lab Lands Major Space Force Deals

The launch retry follows a string of major contract wins for Rocket Lab. On Tuesday, the company announced a $397 million U.S. Space Force award to develop, launch and operate multiple “Flatellites” for the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator program.

The spacecraft will carry sensors and low-latency, high-bandwidth communications systems designed to detect and track airborne threats in real time. They are expected to launch aboard Rocket Lab’s larger Neutron rocket and will be operated by the company from secure facilities. This contract followed a record $266 million Space Force award announced in late July covering 12 suborbital launches, with options for up to six more. The first launch under that program is expected no earlier than the end of 2026.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB was ‘bullish’ amid a 73% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of August 5 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$RKLB if SPCX is stinking up its sector, perhaps it's time for a certain competitor to take over leadership of that sector.”

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Another user said, “$RKLB contracts are not enough to prop this thing up anymore. Valuations are extremely lofty, but if they keep winning contracts eventually (3-5 years) the valuation will catch up to today share price.”

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RKLB stock has risen 67% over the past year.

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