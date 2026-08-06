The stock gains showed that investors were encouraged by stronger business performance, higher profits, and a positive outlook.

Zeta’s AI-powered marketing platform found support across Wall Street after strong earnings.

Craig-Hallum raised its price target for Digital Turbine to $18, saying that the company’s expansion is still in the early stages and accelerating.

Bloomin' Brands shares jumped over 32% to a new 52-week high of $12.63 after the restaurant operator beat Q2 expectations.

Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA), Digital Turbine (APPS), and Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) each notched new 52-week highs as investors rewarded companies' earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations and showed improving business momentum.

Zeta Global stock climbed 11%, while Digital Turbine and Bloomin' Brands stocks surged 38% and 32%, respectively.

Zeta Global Benefits From AI Demand

Zeta Global stock touched a year-high of $28.50 after reporting quarterly revenue of $443 million, ahead of analyst expectations of $420.7 million, as per Fiscal AI data. Adjusted EBITDA increased 56% year-on-year as demand for the company's AI-powered marketing platform continued to expand.

The company also received Wall Street support after analysts increased their price targets following a strong quarterly performance. DA Davidson and B. Riley both lifted their price targets on Zeta Global to $32 from $30 while maintaining ‘Buy’ ratings.

B. Riley pointed to Zeta’s new system for measuring AI usage and business results, saying it shows that the company’s Athena platform is helping customers spend more and stay with the service longer. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Digital Turbine Posts Biggest Rally

Digital Turbine stock led the group with a gain of more than 38%, reaching a three-year high of $14.10. The mobile technology company on Tuesday reported adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings of $0.19 per share, comfortably ahead of analyst estimates of $0.14. Revenue climbed 27% year-on-year to $166 million, surpassing expectations of roughly $145 million.

Craig-Hallum increased its price target for Digital Turbine to $18 from $10 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. The firm said Digital Turbine is a company investors should consider owning because it believes the company’s growth is still in the early stages and is gaining speed. Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’.

Bloomin' Brands Raises Annual Outlook

Bloomin' Brands stock advanced more than 32% to a new 52-week high of $12.63 after reporting Q2 r results that topped forecasts. The restaurant operator posted adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

The company also lifted its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to a range of $0.90 to $1.00 per share. The company pointed to improving customer traffic at key restaurant brands and cost management despite challenges across the casual dining industry.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, APPS surged 163%, while ZETA and BLMN stocks have gained 33% and 92% respectively.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<