Redwire’s second-quarter earnings beat Street expectations, and the company reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance.

Redwire’s Q2 revenue surged nearly 90%, while adjusted losses narrowed and gross margin reached a record 27.8%.

In Q2, Redwire won new U.S. military and international defense contracts, including awards for its Stalker and Penguin platforms.

Stocktwits sentiment remained "extremely bullish," with retail traders calling for a higher valuation.

Redwire (RDW) stock surged overnight after the space and defense technology company posted record second-quarter (Q2) revenue, improved margins and reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Retail traders now want a valuation rebalance, arguing the stronger backlog, healthier balance sheet and increasing defense demand could justify a higher price for the stock.

Redwire’s Q2 Revenue Jumps, Losses Narrow

Redwire’s Q2 revenue shot up 89.6% year-on-year to $117.1 million during the quarter, with adjusted losses narrowing to $0.09 per share from a loss of $0.31 per share last year. Both metrics surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.66 million and a loss of $0.15, respectively.

Gross margin reached a record 27.8%, marking a sharp turnaround from a negative margin of 27% last year. Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $3.2 million despite the company investing $12.5 million in research and development during the period. The company also maintained its full-year revenue guidance of $450 million to $500 million, pointing to a healthy order pipeline and increased investment capacity.

“During the quarter we reduced the aggregate amount of our term loans from $90.0 million to $50.0 million and ended the quarter with record total liquidity of $607.8 million,” said Chris Edmunds, CFO, Redwire.

Redwire stock traded over 7% overnight and is on track for its best week since May.

Redwire’s Defense And Space Programs Expand

During Q2, Redwire secured additional contracts tied to its Stalker Block 30 platform from the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence. It also won new Penguin uncrewed aerial systems awards.

The company delivered nearly 200 Octopus ISR payloads during the first half of the year, exceeding last year's pace by more than 15%. It also introduced the Octopus E140 MWIR and Octopus E180 HD MWIR payloads.

What Are Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory with a 162% increase in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said, “Now can we please rebalance the valuation among all the space names!!”

Another user said, “I don't still get the current valuation? Company ripped the earnings, revenue is here, backlog is here , they are expanding big time, they acquired also big talents and oohh ooh they also has the cash:) So why all the wallstreet folks still pricing this company as a staples company, even worse than that?”

A third sounded optimistic saying, “With a strong, better than expected Q2 report, Redwire is uniquely positioned to stand on its own, decoupling away from the hypnotic snare of SpaceX and its IPO. With a share price hike to about $11.60 overnight, and a whopping 42.9M shares short, expect shorts to frantically cover during pre-market and especially at market open today, creating conditions for a very big boost to the stock price in the coming days and weeks.”

RDW stock has gained 41% year-to-date.

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