Fireblocks Trust announced on Wednesday new partnerships with Bakkt (BKKT), Castle Island, FalconX, Galaxy (GLXY), and others, to provide secure, compliant custody solutions for institutional crypto strategies.

The service helps institutions meet regulatory and operational requirements for storing, trading, and managing digital assets. Use cases include token launches, ETF custody, institutional lending, and regulated staking, the company said.

Galaxy Digital’s Andrew Taubman called the service “a critical component supporting secure, compliant growth across digital asset markets.”

Fireblocks Trust’s infrastructure is built on the company’s cold storage technology and connects directly with a network of more than 2,400 financial institutions. It is positioning itself as a central, regulated infrastructure provider for institutions looking to safely and legally handle digital assets.

