Shares of Femasys Inc. (FEMY) traded 17% lower on Friday morning after the company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.6 million shares of its common stock at $0.85 per share.

The offer price represents a discount of about 17% from the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

The company also announced a separate concurrent private placement of approximately 1.7 million shares of its common stock at the same price as sold to certain existing institutional stockholders of Femasys, as well as a price of $1.02 per share to certain of its directors and officers.

The gross proceeds of the public offering and private placement to Femasys are expected to be about $4.5 million.

The company stated that it intends to use the net proceeds for the expansion of its commercial efforts, the development of its products and product candidates, general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital, and general and administrative expenses.

Both the public offering and the private placement are expected to close on or about June 2 and are subject to the successful completion of customary closing conditions.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Femasys jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

FEMY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:00 a.m. ET on May 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



A Stocktwits user expressed optimism about the company and said they will buy shares in the short term.

Another user, however, expressed concerns about the stock falling below $1.

FEMY stock is down by over 23% this year and by about 28% over the past 12 months.

