FedEx Stock Dips After Bernstein Downgrade, But JPMorgan Price Target Hike Lifts Retail Optimism

JPMorgan raised FedEx’s price target to $366 from $350, while keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating.

FedEx Stock Dips After Bernstein Downgrade, But JPMorgan Price Target Hike Lifts Retail Optimism
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 12:21 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 12:21 AM IST

Shares of logistics major FedEx Corp slid nearly 4% on Tuesday after Bernstein reportedly downgraded the stock to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ and lowered its price target to $316 from $337, ahead of the company’s second-quarter (Q2) earnings report.

Although Bernstein sees value in the stock, the brokerage believes adding at these levels ahead of increasing execution, event, and policy risk appears challenging to defend, it reportedly stated.

Bernstein is taking a "tactical pause" and is downgrading the shares ahead of a "widely expected reset" in the near-term guidance framework. The development comes ahead of FedEx’s anticipated spin-off of its freight division.

However, Barclays appears to have a different take. The firm’s analyst Brandon Oglenski recently said that a decision to spin off the company’s freight business could unlock $10 billion-$20 billion of incremental equity value for shareholders, according to a report.

The firm has an ‘Overweight’ rating on the stock with a $365 price target.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan reportedly raised FedEx’s price target to $366 from $350 while keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares. The brokerage expects a high probability that the company’s freight segment will be spun off into a separate company, and management reiterates the fiscal 2025 earnings outlook.

In June, FedEx said that it had turned its focus to the next phase of its long-term stockholder value-creation plans. Its management and board of directors are assessing the role of FedEx Freight in the company’s portfolio structure and potential steps to unlock sustainable shareholder value further.

“The company is committed to completing this review thoroughly and deliberately by the end of the calendar year,” it had said in a statement.

Despite the dip in stock price, retail sentiment on Stocktwits hit a one-year high and flipped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (92/100). The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

FDX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:12 p.m. ET on Dec. 3, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits FDX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:12 p.m. ET on Dec. 3, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

FedEx is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on Dec. 19 after the closing bell.

One Stocktwits user believes the current dip provides a good buying opportunity ahead of earnings.

FedEx shares have gained over 13% since the beginning of the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Okta Stock Falls Despite Morgan Stanley Upgrade As Pre-Earnings Anxiety Takes A Toll: Retail Sentiment Dives To Year Low

Okta Stock Falls Despite Morgan Stanley Upgrade As Pre-Earnings Anxiety Takes A Toll: Retail Sentiment Dives To Year Low

ZJK Industrial Stock More Than Doubles After NVIDIA Collaboration: Retail Chatter Indicates Extreme Optimism

ZJK Industrial Stock More Than Doubles After NVIDIA Collaboration: Retail Chatter Indicates Extreme Optimism

Meta Stock Charges To All-Time Highs After Breaking Above Recent Trading Range: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Meta Stock Charges To All-Time Highs After Breaking Above Recent Trading Range: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Marvell Technology Hits Record High Ahead Of Q3 Earnings On AWS Partnership Boost: Retail Eyes More Upside

Marvell Technology Hits Record High Ahead Of Q3 Earnings On AWS Partnership Boost: Retail Eyes More Upside

GM Stock Suffers Despite Battery Plant Stake Sale Plan: Retail Sentiment Dips To 5-Month Low

GM Stock Suffers Despite Battery Plant Stake Sale Plan: Retail Sentiment Dips To 5-Month Low

Recent Stories

Okta Stock Falls Despite Morgan Stanley Upgrade As Pre-Earnings Anxiety Takes A Toll: Retail Sentiment Dives To Year Low

Okta Stock Falls Despite Morgan Stanley Upgrade As Pre-Earnings Anxiety Takes A Toll: Retail Sentiment Dives To Year Low

ZJK Industrial Stock More Than Doubles After NVIDIA Collaboration: Retail Chatter Indicates Extreme Optimism

ZJK Industrial Stock More Than Doubles After NVIDIA Collaboration: Retail Chatter Indicates Extreme Optimism

Meta Stock Charges To All-Time Highs After Breaking Above Recent Trading Range: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Meta Stock Charges To All-Time Highs After Breaking Above Recent Trading Range: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Marvell Technology Hits Record High Ahead Of Q3 Earnings On AWS Partnership Boost: Retail Eyes More Upside

Marvell Technology Hits Record High Ahead Of Q3 Earnings On AWS Partnership Boost: Retail Eyes More Upside

GM Stock Suffers Despite Battery Plant Stake Sale Plan: Retail Sentiment Dips To 5-Month Low

GM Stock Suffers Despite Battery Plant Stake Sale Plan: Retail Sentiment Dips To 5-Month Low

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon