Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran on Wednesday backed the Trump administration’s deregulation push, noting that this policy will lower prices.

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece, Miran stated that while it is difficult to fully measure the macroeconomic impact of deregulation, he added that the Trump administration’s deregulation drive could lower inflation by as much as 50 basis points per year through 2030.

“I believe the substantial deregulation that has occurred in 2025 will continue over at least the next three ‍years and be a large positive shock to productivity that will put downward pressure on prices,” he said.

One More Reason For Fed Rate Cuts

The Fed Governor added that the cooling impact of deregulation on inflation is another reason for the Fed to cut rates. “On net, this supports a more accommodative stance of monetary policy,” he said.

Miran added that the primary effects of deregulation are on the supply side of the economy, noting that this can increase the potential output more than the actual output. This, he said, allows for flexibility in scaling output based on demand, and therefore, the pressure on prices is much smaller.

Trump Administration’s Deregulation Push

Days after taking the oath last year, President Donald Trump announced a “10-to-1” deregulation drive, stating that for each new regulation issued, the Trump administration will eliminate 10.

While passing the executive order in January 2025, the Trump administration stated that for fiscal year 2025, the total incremental cost of all new regulations, including repealed regulations, should be significantly less than zero.

It also stated that the Biden administration “imposed a historic $1.7 trillion in costs on the American people” with its regulatory onslaught.

