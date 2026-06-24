The company exceeded savings goals and completed its freight spin-off.

FedEx shares fell despite strong quarterly results as investors focused on weaker margins and conservative 2026 guidance.

CEO Rajesh Subramaniam said the company continued to execute its transformation strategy, surpassing its $1 billion cost-saving target.

He also highlighted progress despite trade disruptions and aircraft issues.

FedEx Corp. (FDX) stock tumbled premarket on Wednesday as investors focused on a slight margin shortfall and a cautious earnings outlook despite its fiscal fourth-quarter results exceeding expectations.

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The company’s CEO, Rajesh Subramaniam, told investors that FedEx continued to execute on its long-term transformation strategy despite trade disruptions and aircraft-related challenges.

FDX Transformation Efforts Deliver Savings

Speaking during the Q4 earnings call, Subramaniam said FedEx expanded its presence in higher-value segments of the transportation market, improved efficiency across its network, and generated better-than-expected financial results.

“What also stands out is that we achieved these results despite several significant headwinds, particularly global trade policy changes and the grounding of our MD-11 aircraft fleet. We began safely returning the MD-11s to service last month,” said Subramaniam.

He added that initiatives, including Network 2.0, the Tricolor strategy, and operational improvements in Europe, helped drive productivity gains. Those efforts enabled FedEx to surpass its previously announced target of $1 billion in transformation-related savings during the fiscal year.

“We remain firmly on track to achieve our Investor Day commitments for 2029 with clear proof points in the quarter. B2B services drove the majority of our quarterly revenue growth supporting high profit flow-through, " Subramaniam said.

FedEx completed the spin-off of FedEx Freight on June 1. Subramaniam said the separation will allow both companies to operate independently and focus on growing their own core businesses.

FedEx stock traded over 6% lower in Wednesday’s premarket.

FedEx's forecast for the calendar year 2026 disappointed investors. The company expects revenue from its ongoing business to grow about 11% and adjusted earnings of $16.90 to $18.10 per share, which is lower than analysts' consensus estimate of $19.86 per share, according to Fiscal AI data.

FedEx’s Q4 revenue rose 12.6% year-on-year to $25 billion with earnings of $6.31 per share. However, operating margin declined to 6.2% from 8.1% last year.

FDX Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory with a 1,146% rise in message volume over 24 hours.

A user said, “Based on historical data, this will slowly rising up after a large drop.”

Another user said, “hopefully we move a little lower and I can buy shares at my put strike price to lock in profits on them with the hedge.”

FDX stock has gained over 36% year-to-date.

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