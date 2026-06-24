Figma has been expanding its AI toolkit as part of its broader Figma AI push, including prompt-to-design generation and smart editing tools to refine layouts and assets.

FIG stock has declined nearly 50% year-to-date.

Figma’s Config conference kicks off in San Francisco today.

Last week, Citi initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $36 price target, implying a 80% upside; the majority of analysts recommend ‘Hold.’

Figma shares rose marginally overnight heading into Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to its annual conference, which is often called the “Coachella for designers.”

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Figma also said its Design Agent beta has now rolled out to 100% of users on Pro, Org, and Enterprise plans, expanding access to its AI-assisted design capabilities across its paid customer base.

The Figma Design Agent beta is an AI assistant embedded within the platform that helps users generate layouts and iterate on designs through natural language prompts. The tool is designed to speed up early-stage design work and reduce repetitive editing tasks.

CEO Dylan Field playfully promoted early debut. “Wait what i thought we were launching this tomorrow,” Field wrote on X. Field’s keynote is scheduled for 9 am PT on Wednesday.

Figma’s AI Push

Figma has been expanding its AI toolkit with features under its broader Figma AI push, including prompt-to-design generation and smart editing tools for refining layouts and assets.

Figma has been one of the main casualties of market concerns that AI could reduce demand for certain software categories. FIG stock suffered sharp declines in April when Anthropic launched Claude Design, a powerful AI visual creation platform that turns natural-language prompts into prototypes, wireframes, slide decks, and marketing flyers.

The stock is down 49% year to date, compared to the 19% decline in the software-heavy iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV).

The sentiment has remained dull despite strong earnings. Figma’s first-quarter revenue grew 46% to $333.4 million, beating expectations, and the company raised its sales and profit forecasts for 2026.

Analyst, Retail View On FIG Stock

Last week, Citi initiated coverage of the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $36 price target, implying an 80% upside from the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

Currently, nine out of 13 analysts recommend ‘Hold’ on the stock, while four rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, per Koyfin. Their average price target is $36.78.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for FIG turned ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day. Message volume for the ticker rose by more than 1,400% in the past month, signaling renewed interest from retail traders.

“Something to keep an eye on: Mostly small retail traders are showing a short build-up in $FIG. Net option volume delta is -144 K!” a trader wrote.

Figma’s Config conference, which kicks off today in San Francisco, California, is expected to focus heavily on AI design tools, pushing them further toward end-to-end interface generation.

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