President Trump highlighted Nokia’s $30 million Pennsylvania semiconductor expansion.

At a Pennsylvania event, Trump highlighted Nokia’s $30 million investment to expand semiconductor testing.

Investors viewed the comments as further validation of Nokia’s shift to an AI infrastructure player.

Nokia has also expanded its partnership with AWS.

Nokia Corp. (NOK) gained premarket on Wednesday, extending its strong rally this year after receiving a public endorsement from President Donald Trump, who highlighted the company’s growing manufacturing presence in Pennsylvania.

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Trump Praises NOK’s Investment In The U.S.

Speaking at a Mack Trucks facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, Trump pointed to Nokia’s plans to invest $30 million in expanding semiconductor testing and packaging operations in Allentown.

"Nokia is investing $30 million to expand its semiconductor testing and packaging operations, thousands of jobs," said Trump.

The development has attracted attention because of its connection to artificial intelligence-related technology manufacturing. Investors appeared to view the remarks as another sign that Nokia’s transformation into an AI infrastructure supplier is gaining broader recognition.

For years, investors viewed Nokia as a traditional telecom equipment company tied to the slow and unpredictable 5G market. Recently, the company has shifted its focus to AI infrastructure, optical networking, and software services, leading investors to see it as a higher-growth technology company and boosting its stock.

Nokia stock traded over 1% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

NOK’s AI Manufacturing Push

Backed by $14 million in state and federal incentives, the Pennsylvania project is part of Nokia’s broader $4 billion U.S. connectivity investment strategy.

The expansion is expected to create more than 500 jobs across engineering, manufacturing, and R&D, nearly doubling the company’s local workforce, while generating over $500 million in economic impact over the next five years.

The facility is one of the few U.S. sites capable of packaging photonic chips for telecom and AI data centers. Nokia says the upgraded capacity will be commercially available by the end of the third quarter and could help reduce AI network energy consumption by as much as 75%.

Also, Nokia said on Wednesday that it is expanding its partnership with AWS to help telecom operators run AI-powered autonomous networks in the cloud. Nokia’s Autonomous Networks Fabric will run on AWS, providing access to advanced AI and cloud tools for highly automated network operations, with availability expected later this year.

NOK Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory. The stock saw a 288% increase in message volume over the past month, with a 2.9% rise in watchers.

A user said, “See this, this is what they want. Trump has mentioned Nokia numerous times now. They are beating it down to grab whatever they can bc it will go like Intel and Dell. Just watch the timeline.”

Another user said, “global radio sites are estimated to be in the range of 7 million, 500k in the US alone. Nokia likely serves about 20-30% of the world wide system. That means Nokia equipment could be deployed in over 2 million locations. Now think about what AI RAN means for this eco system. Why did $NVIDIA seek such an active partnership here?,” and added that if millions of small AI data centers are built around the world, it could create huge demand for Nokia’s products.

NOK stock has surged over 111% year-to-date.

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