wo major police groups, GLFOP and NAPO, did not sign the law enforcement letter, highlighting divisions over the provision.

Four law enforcement groups urged the Trump administration to reconsider Section 604 of the CLARITY Act, citing oversight and anti-money-laundering concerns.

The disputed provision would shield blockchain developers and certain non-custodial infrastructure providers from being treated as money transmitters.

A separate coalition of Catholic and anti-trafficking organizations urged Senate leaders to oppose the measure.

A key provision in the crypto industry’s closely watched market structure bill is facing fresh resistance ahead of a planned Senate vote next month.

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A coalition of major law enforcement organizations urged the Trump administration to reconsider a key developer-protection provision in the CLARITY Act, arguing it could create oversight gaps and complicate efforts to investigate illicit finance.

The criticism centers around Section 604 of the CLARITY Act, which is also known as the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA).

Why Section 604 Is Drawing Scrutiny?

The law enforcement groups representing prosecutors, sheriffs, police chiefs, and officers sent a letter to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and White House crypto adviser Patrick Witt expressing concerns about Section 604 of the CLARITY Act, journalist Eleanor Terrett reported on Tuesday.

Source: @EleanorTerrett/x

The section of the bill in question, Section 604, tackles the regulatory framework for digital asset service providers, with the goal of protecting non-controlling developers, open-source contributors, self-custodial tools, and specific decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure from being automatically classed as money transmitters.

Police And Prosecutor Groups Warn Of Oversight Risks

According to the letter, the four groups, including the National Sheriffs' Association, National Association of Assistant US Attorneys, National District Attorneys Association, and International Association of Chiefs of Police, argued that the provision could create gaps in accountability, hinder investigations into illicit activity, and potentially exempt some crypto participants from certain know your customer (KYC) and anti-money-laundering (AML) reporting requirements.

Catholic And Anti-Trafficking Groups Join Opposition Too

On Tuesday, a coalition of Catholic organizations and anti-human-trafficking advocates named The Alliance to End Human Trafficking (AEHT) urged Senate leadership to oppose the BRCA provision, arguing it could weaken safeguards against illicit finance and create loopholes for traffickers and transnational criminal organizations. In the letter, the organization challenged arguments from crypto advocacy groups that the provision is necessary to protect non-custodial developers, open-source software projects, and blockchain infrastructure providers from being treated as money transmitters.

Not All Law Enforcement Groups Agree

Despite the criticism, the law enforcement opposition did not appear unanimous. Terrett said that the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police (GLFOP) and the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), two major law enforcement groups involved in discussions about the legislation, did not sign the letter.

Another Test For The CLARITY Act

The latest objections added another point of contention to Senate negotiations over the CLARITY Act, alongside the ongoing debate over ethics provisions related to President Donald Trump's family's crypto businesses.

Supporters of the provision argue that writing code should not, by itself, trigger money-transmitter obligations. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), one of the bill's leading advocates, reiterated that position on Tuesday, writing that "The Clarity Act is clear: writing code is not money transmission. That distinction will matter for a generation of builders."

Republicans have been targeting a Senate floor vote on the CLARITY Act on July 17, after lawmakers return from the July 4 recess, though negotiations over ethics provisions, developer protections, and other outstanding issues remain ongoing.

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