The company said first-half F-Series sales reflected production delays tied to earlier aluminum supply issues, with supply expected to improve in the second half.

Ford's F-Series production has been under pressure since two fires at a supplier's plant in late 2025.

EV sales in the quarter fell by a steep 41%, as all three of the company's models posted declines.

Ford announced a major reset of its electric vehicle strategy, stepping back from large, expensive pure EVs after sustained losses in its Model e division in December.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (F) fell 3% on Thursday after the company reported a 10% decline in second-quarter deliveries in the U.S., down to 549,200 units, impacted by model phase-outs, a drop in daily rental sales and continued aluminum supply constraints.

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The stock is now on track to clock its fourth straight day of closing in the red.

F-Series Maintains Leadership

Ford’s F-Series remained America’s best-selling truck for the 50th straight year. First-half sales totaled 357,801 units, outselling the Chevrolet Silverado by more than 80,000 units, though down 13% year-over-year.

The company noted that first-half F-Series figures reflected production retiming from prior aluminum supply issues, with improved supply expected in the second half. The F-series has an aluminum-intensive body. The company’s primary supplier for aluminum sheets, Novelis, experienced two consecutive fires at its plant in Oswego in late 2025, rendering it offline and disrupting Ford’s production. The plant restarted production recently in June.

Ford’s EV Sales

Ford’s EV sales in the quarter fell by a steep 41%, as all three of the company's models posted declines. While Ford F-150 Lightning volumes dropped 59% to 2,421 units, Mustang Mach-E sales dived 31% to 7,031 units.

Ford highlighted ongoing progress toward future EVs, including retooling at its Louisville plant for a new affordable small electric pickup on its Universal Electric Vehicle platform, slated for production next year. The vehicle is part of the company’s reset EV strategy.

Ford announced a major reset of its electric vehicle strategy, stepping back from large, expensive pure EVs after sustained losses in its EV-dedicated Model e division in December. The company canceled or delayed several planned EVs, including a next-generation three-row electric SUV, and is now concentrating on its new low-cost Universal EV Platform, designed for smaller, more affordable vehicles. The first model will be the midsize four-door electric pickup targeted at around $30,000. The company aims to make its EV business profitable by 2029 through major cost reductions in design, manufacturing, and battery technology.

How Did Ford Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around F stock rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels

A Stocktwits user highlighted that Ford is facing clear pressure on volume, with both its trucks and electric vehicles under strain.

Another expressed disappointment, opining that these are “huge declines.”

According to data from Koyfin, 5 of the 21 analysts covering Ford rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while 15 rate it ‘Hold’ and one rates it ‘Sell.’ The 12-month average price target on the stock is $14.90, representing a potential upside of about 9% from the stock’s last closing price.

F stock has traded flat year-to-date.

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