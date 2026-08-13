Though margin pressure tempered optimism, retail traders remained confident in smartphone qualification, smart-eyewear growth, and the defense pipeline.

Enovix posted $9 million in Q2 revenue, up 21% year-on-year and above Street estimates.

The company expects Q3 revenue of $9 million-$10 million.

Enovix CEO Raj Talluri said its lead smartphone customer’s cells surpassed 1,000 cycles.

Enovix (ENVX) stock dropped overnight despite the battery maker beating second-quarter (Q2) earnings expectations, as investors weighed near-term margin pressure from its smart-eyewear ramp against expanding commercialization opportunities.

The company highlighted smartphone qualification progress, first smart-eyewear revenue and a $183 million MX Platform pipeline, including more than $100 million tied to drone opportunities.

Enovix Revenue Reaches Guidance High

Enovix generated $9 million in Q2 revenue, a 21% increase year-on-year. The result landed at the top of its guidance range of $8 million to $9 million and extended the company’s streak of annual revenue growth to five quarters. The company reported a loss of $0.20 per share in Q2.

Both revenue and EPS exceeded the analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 million and a loss of $0.21 per share, according to Fiscal AI data. However, Q2 gross margin was 14.4%, a 1,160 basis points contraction from last year.

Enovix expects Q3 revenue between $9 million and $10 million, representing roughly 13% to 25% annual growth. Enovix stock traded over 1% lower overnight, after a 2% drop in the regular session.

Enovix’s Smartphone Qualification Advances

During the Q2 earnings call, Enovix’s CEO, Raj Talluri, highlighted progress with a leading smartphone customer.

“Our lead customer confirmed that our cells passed more than 1,000 cycles on the 0.2C discharge cycle test. We have one final cycle life test and it is already well underway. We expect to finish the remaining testing by the end of 2026, with the customer acceptance and smartphone field testing to follow. In smart eyewear, the production ramp of our lead customer has begun.”

Enovix also crossed an important commercialization threshold by generating its first smart-eyewear revenue. The company shipped about 2,100 AI-1 battery packs to a major customer and expects quarterly shipments to climb to approximately 19,000 units in Q3, representing about a ninefold increase.

Revenue from Enovix’s defense battery architecture, MX Platform pipeline, manufactured in South Korea, rose 41% sequentially to $183 million. Drone-related opportunities account for more than $100 million of that figure.

What ENVX Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a 625% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “I'll admit that it sucks seeing a low price and 'in-progress' reports over and over. Looking at the news of the developments and the current state of the company, there have been clear delays. It's an even harder pill to swallow with the market making new all-time highs.”

“For all the long-term investors, aren't these developments fairly healthy and progressive? The initial projections and speculatory timelines were not met. If you ignore the stock price and speculation side of things and look at the business itself, it's still much more likely to succeed rather than fail.”

Another user said, “It doesn’t matter what people wanted to or want to see. The only thing that matters is continual Improvements (even marginal) towards manufacturing and sales. They continue to make progress. That’s all we need to see.”

A third user said, “The company is making steady progress across their 3 product verticals smart glasses, defense and phone OEM's. That segment requires the most time to qualify their product. It's slow, but moving forward.”

ENVX stock has cratered 35% year-to-date.

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