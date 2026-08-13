StubHub's costs and expenses rose 37% during the quarter, outpacing revenue growth.

Revenue rose 33% to $573.1 million last quarter, comfortably beating analysts’ expectations of $513.3 million.

STUB stock has fallen about 66% since its IPO in September last year.

Stocktwits sentiment for STUB shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish.’

StubHub Holdings’ stock declined 12.5% in overnight trading late Wednesday after the ticketing platform reported a quarterly loss, versus analysts’ expectations for a profit, despite revenue climbing sharply on strong FIFA World Cup demand.

StubHub, which operates a marketplace connecting ticket buyers with resellers, reported a second-quarter loss of $40,000, or less than a cent a share. Although losses narrowed sharply from $75.9 million, or $0.25 per share, loss last year, the bottom line missed analysts’ expectations of a $0.11 per share profit.

Revenue jumped 33% to $573.1 million, helped by the FIFA World Cup, which emerged as a standout revenue driver, comfortably beating analysts’ expectations of $513.3 million.

StubHub Costs Rise Sharply

However, costs and expenses rose 37% during the quarter, outpacing revenue growth, with operating income declining 29%.

CFO Connie James said on the analyst call that StubHub chose to increase its investment in the customer experience around the World Cup, which added to the costs. The tournament also impacted the company’s payment processing and fulfillment efficiency, weighing on gross margin, she said.

StubHub offers a marketplace for people to buy and sell tickets for live events, including concerts, sports games, theater, and festivals. It was founded in 2000 and was owned by eBay in between before founder Eric Baker bought it back.

The company raised about $800 million in its IPO in September 2025. Since then, the stock has fallen about 66%, with the company’s market capitalization plunging to $3.2 billion.

Retail View On STUB

The latest results have added to investor frustration, with shares falling steadily and down 37% so far this year. While retail traders turned upbeat as the stock fell to discounted levels, their long-term outlook remained mixed.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for STUB shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish,’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

“I did my part by selling my guns and roses tickets for tonight on StubHub. Sold pretty quick even though I took a bath at face value. Might be an interesting spot to start a position. Actually…let me make sure they pay me first,” a user posted on the platform.

However, several users also expressed frustration over the falling stock price. “$STUB one of the worst mistakes buying this. Why did they IPO? They have a good business, just stay private and make money out of this,” one said.

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