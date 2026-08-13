The rallies show that investors still prefer companies with strong AI demand or successful business strategies.

Palo Alto Networks stock hit a record high as Citizens lifted its price target to $415.

Snowflake shares hit a four-year high of $341.95 after Oppenheimer raised its price target to $400, citing strong cloud migration and AI demand.

Brinker International shares hit a record $252.52 after the company posted stronger fiscal 2026 sales and profits.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Snowflake (SNOW) and Brinker International (EAT) stocks reached fresh 52-week highs Wednesday as investors rewarded signs of durable demand and operating momentum.

Palo Alto Networks stock gained 0.8%, while Brinker International stock surged 11%. Snowflake stock pared gains to end the session $0.5% lower.

Palo Alto Networks Gains From AI Security Demand

Palo Alto Networks stock hit a record high of $389.25 as Citizens lifted its price target on PANW to $415 from $320 while maintaining an Outperform rating, implying a 7% upside to the stock’s last closing price.

The firm sees growing cybersecurity requirements surrounding artificial intelligence as an important catalyst for the company. Businesses adopting AI internally also create additional systems and data that require protection, strengthening the case for broader security platforms.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory the previous day.

Snowflake Benefits From Data And AI Adoption

Snowflake stock reached a four-year high of $341.95 after Oppenheimer increased its price target to $400 from $295 and reiterated an ‘Outperform’ rating, implying a 20%upside to the stock’s last closing price.

The firm's channel checks indicated healthy customer consumption and stronger demand for cloud-data migrations. Growing use of Snowflake's AI coding agent, CoCo, is also supporting agentic AI workloads, potentially increasing customer commitments and improving renewal momentum. However, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

Snowflake is slated to report Q2 earnings on September 2, and analysts see $1.48 billion in revenue with earnings of $0.45 per share, as per Fiscal AI data.

Brinker’s Value Strategy Keeps Investors Interested

Brinker International stock reached an all-time high of $252.52 after the parent of Chili's and Maggiano's ended fiscal 2026 with stronger sales and higher profitability. Brinker reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.54 billion, up 5%. Company comparable sales advanced 5%, led by a 5.6% increase at Chili’s.

Stephens responded by raising its Brinker price target to $300 from $220 and highlighting the company's execution of its everyday-value strategy. The firm also noted that the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook calls for mid-single-digit comparable-sales growth and continued improvement in customer traffic. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, EAT, PANW and SNOW stocks have gained between 51% and 110%.

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