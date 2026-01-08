Phil Zheng told Stocktwits at the CES 2026 that the company’s new offering, ‘Dex’, blends robotics hardware with artificial intelligence to support repetitive, low-skill work that often strains employers.

Zheng outlined how the firm has evolved from early machine-vision projects into what it now calls physical AI designed for real-world commercial use.

He said that the goal is not full automation, but targeted relief, handling a slice of daily workflows so human staff can focus on higher-value responsibilities.

Richtech has also changed its business model, moving away from one-time hardware sales toward a subscription-based approach.

Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) is sharpening its focus on robots for single-use applications that can scale across industries, rather than building robots that attempt many tasks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an interview with Stocktwits’ Michele Steele at the CES 2026, the company’s chief operating officer, Phil Zheng, outlined how the Las Vegas-based robotics firm has evolved over nearly a decade from early machine-vision projects into what it now calls physical AI designed for real-world commercial use.

Purpose-Built Robots

Richtech Robotics builds modern robots along with the data systems that help them learn and perform better.

Zheng explained that the firm’s new offering, ‘Dex’, blends robotics hardware with artificial intelligence to support repetitive, low-skill work that often strains employers.

Powered by Nvidia Jetson Thor, Dex can work in changing settings, make decisions instantly, and handle demanding tasks. The robot can run for up to four hours on a single battery charge and was trained and tested using Nvidia’s open-source tools.

“People are clamoring for a solution like this. If you look at businesses right now, they are struggling with higher labor costs, finding reliable, high-quality labor, and high turnover. They are looking for a way where they can still grow without having to run into all these issues.” -Phil Zheng, COO, Richtech Robotics

Zheng said that the goal is not full automation, but targeted relief, handling a slice of daily workflows so human staff can focus on higher-value responsibilities. “If you can have a robot that could take on 10% of the workflow, that’s a huge amount of labor that would free up to do things that have to be done by humans,” added Zheng.

Competitive Strategy In A Crowded Field

Richtech has also changed its business model, moving away from one-time hardware sales toward a subscription-based “robot-as-a-service” approach. While robotics competition is intensifying, including from companies like Tesla Inc. (TSLA), Zheng said Richtech’s advantage lies in restraint.

“When it comes to robotics, and a lot of companies kind of fall into this, is that you try and do too much. If you look at the kinds of things robots can do, they are unlimited. But because there’s so much choice, there’s little focus on specific application types of robots,” said Zheng.

“So building a robot that actually brings value in a specific application or vertical. There's so much opportunity in that.”

He indicated that the company does not expect to raise capital in the near term, citing a solid balance sheet. However, Zheng left the door open to funding tied to strategic partnerships.

RR stock has gained over 8% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<