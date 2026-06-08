In an exclusive interview with Stocktwits, CEO Thomas Healy highlighted the company’s diversified business, including military and commercial exposure, with AI data centers representing the biggest long-term opportunity.

Of the company’s $400 million in revenue potential, more than half comes from the data center space, Healy said.

The remaining comes from the commercial space, while the military opportunity is separate, the CEO clarified.

The company is in active discussions with major hyperscalers and ‘Fortune 500-type’ companies, as per Healy.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), the Austin-based power generation company behind the KARNO generator, is increasingly positioning itself as an artificial intelligence infrastructure play. While data centers represent the company's biggest long-term opportunity, CEO Thomas Healy remains bullish on its diversified business, including military and commercial exposure, even as it eyes a future in power generation.

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“Even if there was a pullback in the data center space for us, we have great customers on the defense side,” Healy said in an exclusive interview with Stocktwits, highlighting potential opportunities with large commercial customers. “And so we aren't just reliant on this data center demand, which is, I think, really important for having a sound business model.”

Hyliion Rides Surging Data Center Demand

The comments come as power generation has emerged as one of the biggest themes in the AI trade. As hyperscalers race to deploy computing capacity, the challenge is increasingly shifting from acquiring chips to securing enough electricity to power them.

"We're actually at a point where people have secured chips and they're realizing that the grid doesn't have capacity to power them," Healy said.

Hyliion’s fuel-agnostic KARNO generators are built to address that challenge. The company, which acquired the technology from GE Additive in 2022 for $37 million, can operate on natural gas and diesel, as well as alternative fuels including hydrogen, propane and ammonia.

The company has emphasized that the system offers low emissions, lower maintenance requirements, and the ability to generate power directly at customer sites. According to Healy, KARNO is uniquely positioned to benefit from this trend, and interest from the data center industry has continued to accelerate.

"We are in discussions with dozens of different data center providers," Healy said. "Even just this morning, the CEO of one of the largest players in the data center space emailed us and said, 'Hey, can you be at my office Monday for dinner and Tuesday morning for a meeting next week?' So I'll be doing that."

Beyond AI: Hyliion’s Defense And Commercial Customers

Despite the big AI infrastructure bet, which the company expects will be the bigger play overall in the long term, Healy emphasized that Hyliion's business is not dependent on a single market.

"Of that $400 million, north of half of that is coming out of the data center space. The other less than half of that is coming out of the commercial space," he said, referring to the 750 cores covered under non-binding letters of intent (LOIs) that represent roughly $400 million in potential revenue. The military opportunity, however, is not included in those figures, Healy clarified.

Hyliion has about $20 million in military contracts with the U.S. Navy's Office of Naval Research and the company said that it is in active discussions with additional branches of the U.S. military and expects to sign $40 million to $50 million in additional military contracts this year.

In addition, Hyliion is pursuing opportunities with large commercial customers. "I can't share their name with you, but we do have a planned deployment with one of the very large box retailers," Healy said. "We have planned deployments with actually numerous different commercial entities and Fortune 500-type companies," he added.

The company is targeting the commercialization of KARNO by the end of 2026 and expects to deploy approximately 10 early-adopter units as it scales production.

HYLN Stock: Performance

Shares of the company hit a fresh 52-week high of $7.97 on Friday and are up more than 279% so far in 2026.

In the first quarter, Hyliion reported revenue of $2.8 million, up 460% from a year earlier. The company is targeting approximately $10 million in revenue for full-year 2026.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward HYLN was in the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours as message volumes grew 200% in the past 24 hours, according to platform data.

One bullish user said, “Energy is power you have it people come knocking!!”

Another user said, “Who's ready to fight for 10 this week?”

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