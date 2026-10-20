Eric Schmidt's early bet on Anthropic positions him for a historic financial windfall as the company eyes a massive public market debut.

Eric Schmidt holds approximately a 1% equity stake in Anthropic PBC after pumping tens of millions of dollars into its Series A round in 2021.

Depending on the upcoming IPO valuation, projected between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion, Schmidt's fortune could surge to near $80 billion.

Anthropic’s anticipated offering is slated to begin marketing by mid-November.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt now owns roughly a 1% equity stake in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic PBC, Bloomberg reported.

Schmidt had pumped tens of millions of dollars into the company's Series A fundraising round back in 2021, when, according to PitchBook data, Anthropic was valued at a modest $461 million.

It remains unverified whether Schmidt has liquidated any portion of his initial holdings since that time. Representatives for both Schmidt and Anthropic declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Staggering Wealth Projections

Anthropic’s impending public market debut is poised to unlock monumental fortunes not only for its seven co-founders—who already command $8 billion apiece—but also for early institutional and individual backers like Schmidt.

Bloomberg reports that private market indicators point toward a fair valuation between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion for the Claude developer. At the upper limit of that projected range, Anthropic's value would represent an astronomical surge of more than 4,300 times its original Series A valuation.

Even if evaluated at Anthropic's more recent private valuation of $965 billion, Bloomberg notes that Schmidt stands to add nearly $10 billion to his existing $57.5 billion net worth.

Schmidt’s AI Portfolio

Schmidt is an established tech investor through entities like Tomorrow Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, and his Hillspire family office. While his earlier investments largely targeted consumer internet, financial technology, and standard software, his focus has shifted heavily toward artificial intelligence.

Bloomberg reports that Anthropic plans to officially launch initial public offering marketing as early as the week of November 9, with formal trading expected to commence prior to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and no later than year-end. Company insiders told Bloomberg that Anthropic expects to match or surpass SpaceX's (SPCX) record-setting $1.77 trillion public debut in June.

Alphabet Inc.(GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc.(AMZN), Nvidia Corp.(NVA), and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) alongside venture funds like Sequoia Capital and Altimeter Capital, fueled Anthropic’s $65 billion funding round in May.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes for Anthropic.

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