The upcoming product launch follows strong initial demand for Apple's foldable iPhone Duo, even as analysts remain divided over the company's growth outlook.

Apple is expected to introduce a refreshed iMac and iPad mini along with MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg.

The event follows the iPhone Duo's preorder launch, which pushed delivery estimates into January 2027 amid strong demand and limited supply.

KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an ‘Underweight’ rating and a $250 price target on Apple stock.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Monday confirmed an Oct. 28 product launch event in Los Angeles, where the company is expected to unveil its first touchscreen MacBook Pro, marking a major shift in its longstanding approach to laptop design.

According to Bloomberg, the event, dubbed “Pro and tell,” will feature a low-end MacBook Pro powered by Apple's M6 chip, a refreshed iMac and an upgraded iPad mini.

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak teased the event on X, writing, “Can't wait to pro and tell next week,” alongside the event's promotional artwork.

As of this writing, AAPL stock traded marginally in the red on Monday.

Apple Prepares Major Mac Overhaul

According to the report, the upcoming touchscreen MacBook Pro would mark a departure from Apple's longstanding strategy of keeping touch-based interactions primarily on the iPad.

The company is also expected to introduce an M6-powered iMac and a revamped iPad mini. Apple retail stores are preparing to begin selling new products on November 6, per Bloomberg.

The announcements follow Apple's recent rollout of the HomeView smart-home device, an updated Apple TV and the second-generation HomePod mini.

Analysts Divided on AAPL Stock

The Mac launch comes as Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, prepares to go on sale Friday, October 23. Shipping estimates for the $1,999 device got pushed into January 2027 within minutes of preorders opening Friday, reflecting strong initial demand and constrained availability.

Apple described demand as “nothing short of extraordinary.” Still, some analysts remain cautious about Apple's growth prospects.

According to Barron’s, KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an ‘Underweight’ rating and a $250 price target, citing concerns that higher iPhone prices, fewer carrier promotions and consumers holding on to existing devices could weigh on upgrades.

Meanwhile, Melius analyst Ben Reitzes maintained a ‘Buy rating’ and a $370 price target, arguing that Apple's relatively restrained artificial intelligence (AI) capital spending compared with major technology rivals has helped support its stock.

What Retail Thinks of AAPL Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment surrounding AAPL stock remained ‘extremely bearish’.

AAPL stock retail sentiment on October 19, as of 1:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, AAPL shares have rallied about 26%, the best-performing stock among the Magnificent Seven. By comparison, the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ), which holds the stock, has risen around 17% over the same period.

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