Research firm Gartner in an interview to CNBC warned that overexpansion in AI neocloud computing could leave $3.5 trillion in investments vulnerable to steep write-downs by 2030.

Gartner predicts that 80% of independent AI-focused computing providers (neoclouds) could face consolidation, mergers, or acquisitions, in an interview to CNBC.

Slower growth among leading AI frontier models highlights a widening gap between multi-trillion-dollar capital expenditures and actual financial returns.

Wall Street saw a severe tech rout last week as investors reevaluated AI valuations.

Wall Street research and advisory firm Gartner is standing by last week’s prediction that up to $3.5 trillion in artificial intelligence infrastructure investments could be in jeopardy over concerns that bloated AI capex might not generate as much revenue.

John Lovelock, Gartner's chief forecaster, told CNBC on Monday that current industry returns are simply failing to support the astronomical scale of capital being deployed. Gartner released a report last week, signaling that most of the neocloud market would cease to exist by 2030, triggering a broader stock market correction.

"The market is grappling with a severe timing mismatch, with an overabundance of processing power," Lovelock said.

"At the moment, we have more compute capacity than we have demand, and we have a lot of the tokens and processing power being given away in freemium solutions," Lovelock told CNBC in a Monday interview. "Everyone in the AI race is running for a last-man-standing position. Pretty much every market that Gartner is tracking in our AI race is likely to collapse down to a duopoly."

According to Gartner’s analysis, that commercial duopoly for primary frontier models is consolidating around Anthropic and OpenAI. Lovelock said that the massive computing asset base being constructed by independent providers—known as neoclouds—to service that duopoly demands cash flows that are not scaling proportionally with upfront costs.

Neocloud firm CoreWeave (CRWV) ended 0.4% lower on Monday after falling over 25% for the week ending Oct. 16. However, Peers Iren (IREN), Nebius (NBIS) and Applied Digital (APLD) all ended higher on Monday, following steep stock value corrections from last week.

Decelerating Revenue and Capital Mismatches

Lovelock’s research underscores that overall artificial intelligence revenues will fall short of supporting profitable returns on planned capital expenditures between 2027 and 2030. This caution is reflected in slowing financial growth among foundational players.

For instance, Anthropic's quarterly revenue growth slowed significantly, dropping from 140% in the second quarter to 45% in the third. Analysts note that Anthropic's $16.8 billion quarterly revenue remains small compared with the more than $5 trillion hyperscalers are projected to spend to build the ecosystem through 2030.

Lovelock also told CNBC that artificial intelligence should be viewed as a foundational technology rather than an isolated standalone market.

Wall Street Recovers But Caution Remains

The Gartner disclosures heavily influenced market sentiment, contributing to a volatile week on Wall Street. Analysts at Wolfe noted that markets were already jittery when the Gartner report dropped, warning that neocloud providers remain uniquely exposed to infrastructure impairment.

Overall, the S&P 500 closed down 2% and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 4% for the week ending Oct. 16, as investors rotated away from high-flying technology equities. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a 0.7% gain.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ (QQQ) ended last week lower before recovering slightly on Monday.

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